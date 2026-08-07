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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
1d

Grady's gesture wasn't a salute.

It was a recap of what she , the democrat/communists, half the republicans, and Anthony Stephen Fauci have been doing to us for decades.

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24 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
Elaine H's avatar
Elaine H
1d

Another great set of funnies! The phone cord for the OCD one is priceless.

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