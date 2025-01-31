“I don’t really care Margaret, I don’t want these people in my country” - The Great JD Vance, in a CBS interview with Margaret Brennan

Truth.

JP nails it…

Eggs will remain expensive until we stop the massive fearporn campaign over avian influenza, which has led to bulk testing and "culling" of hundreds of millions of chickens in 2024 alone.

The Demoncrats know this -

Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.

Thanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“Age is just a number…”

My wife still chooses “fun” over age…

Below is Jill, riding our stallion, Jade, a few months ago.

Have a great day, folks!