“I don’t really care Margaret, I don’t want these people in my country” -
The Great JD Vance, in a CBS interview with Margaret Brennan
Truth.
JP nails it…
Eggs will remain expensive until we stop the massive fearporn campaign over avian influenza, which has led to bulk testing and "culling" of hundreds of millions of chickens in 2024 alone.
The Demoncrats know this -
“Age is just a number…”
My wife still chooses “fun” over age…
Below is Jill, riding our stallion, Jade, a few months ago.
Have a great day, folks!
Listening to RFK junior speak, I've heard these statistics: 60% of American adults are chronically ill, 77% of American youth are either medically or mentally unfit for military service! How is this not a national emergency? What percentage are we waiting to get up to before we raise the alarm? 80%, 90%, 99%?
Hope you both got home safe and got some rest last night!
They should rename these senate confirmation hearings democrat character assassination show trials. I can’t help but think when watching the show that maybe they should bring back duals.
The 1800 presidential election was one of the first with political parties. Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr had an ongoing (family) feud for years. In 1804 Hamilton (along with Jefferson not wanting Aaron Burr back as vice president) worked successfully to defeat Burrs attempt to become New York governor. Burr was effectively out of politicical power. The final straw was an article written, saying Hamilton demeaned Burr’s character. Burr demanded Hamilton apologize and Hamilton stayed quiet, so Burr demanded a dual.
“Duals were common and both men had experience with them. In 1799 Burr had a dual against Hamilton’s brother in law, John Church. This time Burr and Hamilton met on the same Weehalken spot where Hamiltons son died in an 1801 dual”. Inevitably Burr shot Hamilton and 36 hours later Hamilton, a founding father (because of politics) died from his wounds.
Imagine if today insulting comments turned into a dual. Tulsi Gabbard and Elizabeth Warren, back to back taking 20 paces. My moneys on Tulsi 😬😬. After these past 4 years with a totalitarian regime, and absolute democrat power, I guess we should expect nothing less from them. I only wish the lingering RINO republicans would give Trumps cabinet nominees the same consideration they gave Biden’s as they voted yes on all of his picks; Merrick Garland, Lloyd Austin, Pete Buttigieg, Avril Haines, Alejandro Mayorkas, Tony Blinken, Janet Yellen, Rachel Levine, etc.. look at the destruction these RINO’s welcomed into our republic and our homes. After voting yes on these tyrannical nominees it’s beyond me how they can’t allow Trump to have the cabinet he wants, what team are they on? I say primary them all! J.Goodrich