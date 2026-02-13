Friday Funnies: Promises, Promises...
And other true stories
I had to look this one up…
BREAKING NEWS!
The FBI has made its first arrest in the Epstein case!
Pro tip: Searching for "X" for Valentine's Day memes is not a good idea.
Not xure when my eyes will recover… Yuck!
In the United Lounge, getting ready to fly back from Austin - it has been a long week with a lot of fun and exciting stuff happening. More on that later!
Stay tuned!
Living in a cabin in the woods is wholesome. Talking to the dog, cats, birds, squirrels is liberating. Watching the stars, the moon, the rising of the sun, the crocuses, spring coming into the land! I leave all the traveling to everyone else. I have vacation till the end of life!
When he was just a boy, Roger Goodell had a dream. "One day," he said, "I'll grow up and make NFL football gayer and more subversive than anyone ever thought possible." It just goes to show what one can accomplish with dreams, goals, and submission to corporate directives.