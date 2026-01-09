Friday Funnies: Rubio’s Rubric
Turn it upside down!
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for the funnies today, I really needed them!!
So many people don’t understand the full picture of Trumps overnight removal of Venezuela’s dictator Maduro. It had nothing to do with illegal immigration, drugs or even oil in the way many people may think. It’s not about him focusing on foreign endeavors and not on America. America didn’t need Venezuelan oil, China does. China buys 90% of Venezuela’s crude. China buys nearly all of Irans oil. Venezuela and Iran make up 70% of what China buys in oil.
Venezuela sits on the largest oil reserves in the world, over 300 billion barrels worth 17 trillion dollars. In one quick raid, without a war, America has taken control of a big piece of China’s energy, and without energy they won’t be able to invade Taiwan, they won’t be able to lead and manipulate AI and there will be no BRICS currency replacing the dollar. As Marco Rubio said we don’t need Venezuela’s oil, but we will not allow this hemispheres energy to be controlled by America’s adversaries. Power doesn’t necessarily come from energy, it comes from who controls who gets the energy.
I’m not sure if you’ve heard about the demonstrations in Iran, the MSM refuses to show it. I have heard that the Mulla’s are very close to fleeing the country. The people are hungry and they’ve had it with being impoverished. Iran has a long incredible history. They are certainly not a third world nation although they have been run by third world dictators. I don’t know what will happen there but Trump’s pressuring them and his taking control of Venezuela is definitely a pro American strategy. It’s a long game approach for an America that will stay dominant long after he is gone.
Look at the contrast of character and patriotism between Tim Walz a pro China insurrectionist that has overseen at least 19 billion dollars lost to fraud. He’s a retired national guard member on the edge of placing Minnesota national guardsman in direct conflict with federal law enforcement, ICE. Now look at Trump, Pro America, doesn’t take a check, puts his life on the line for Americas future, and does what he can to put America and Americans first.
If you don’t think the Minnesota demonstrations, the 18 billion in Minnesota fraud, China’s funding of the demonstration along with Soros and people like Neville Singham who is an American billionaire that lives in China, add to this America taking control of China’s main supply of oil, Venezuela, you should look again. At this point the world needs a strong, free America.
God Bless Donald Trump and God Bless America!
Happy Friday!!
J.Goodrich
This is one of the funniest Fridays I can remember. What I love the most about the Marco memes is his entering directly into the discussion - this administration has unity and humor to bind them - loving it! The food pyramid flip is what we were hoping for and most of us did already - but glance around, plenty of people are what my father would have called "well fed". Great ones and have the best weekend possible!