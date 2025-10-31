Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SR Miller's avatar
SR Miller
14h

I wonder if we could educate our youth about the dangers of government if Ayn Rand books came in a Graphic Novel format

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
14hEdited

My wife and I bought a small run down ranch style house on a pond in New Hampshire. The land was originally owned by a lady, Ms. Woods, who built 4 similar ranch houses on the property and rented them out. After many years she decided to sell them and offered them to the people that consistently rented them. Our house was bought by a Mrs. Hanson who eventually left the house to her son Mark. Mark ended up getting together with a girl, bought her a Harley Davidson Softtail and at some point signed over 1/2 of the house to her. Eventually she left Mark and of coarse wanted her half of the money from the house which forced him to sell it. We weren’t the next owner but the following.

Being a contractor, the day we moved in, I started working on the house. It took a couple of years but eventually the house really started to shape up.

There was a 28x50 garage on the property that Mark had started to build but never finished. He never put a roof on it so it was rotting away and falling apart. I began tearing the garage down and over months built a beautiful building.

Over the years many strange things happened at the house. My wife would wake up hearing a piano being played. She’d hear music, smell cigarette smoke. One night she started yelling at me to turn the TV off but it wasn’t on. Shades fell off the window. Pictures fell off of shelves. One night a window closed on its own. An original door slammed so hard the glass broke.

The garage I had built had things happen in it also. There is a side door that faces the house. When I work in the yard I sometimes would leave the door open. Almost every time I go to the opened door, even after it’s been opened for hours it slams shut right in front of me. The crown of the haunting for me was one night in the garage, I had built some shelves and hung up my ladders on the wall. I was standing right beside the ladders and someone, a ghost, ran their hand, one by one, down the rungs of the ladder. Loud, plain as day, right before my eyes and ears, but there was no one there, nothing was there. It was the spookiest thing thats ever happened to me, but not the only encounter I’ve had. The hair on my neck stands up just writing this.

To this day things continue to happen at the house. Something or someone remains there. I believe it’s the ghost of Mrs. Hanson. I think she’s waiting for her son Mark to come home. Happy Halloween!! J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture