Caveat - the video below isn’t funny, just fascinating and a bit inspiring, for those of us who own stock dogs.
In the video below, one gets to witness a “modified prey drive” and that is what working dogs are all about.
Just to say it, Kelpies aren’t for everyone; in fact, they aren’t for 99.9999% of pet owners. Maybe, they aren’t for pet owners at all and their intensity is over the top - but their talent working cattle is brilliant.
Headline news is just starting to report that the thwarted terrorist attack in Minnesota (not MI) today involves a group of young people who were plotting some form of attack with a possible reference to Halloween. Those officials say the group has ties to some form of foreign extremism…
I think we all know that plot line here, but we have to wait to say the quiet part our loud until more details emerge.
“When you realize that to produce, you must obtain permission from those who produce nothing; when you see that money flows to those who deal not in goods but in favors; when you notice that many become rich through bribery and influence rather than by their work, and that the laws do not protect you from them but, instead, they are protected from you; when you discover that corruption is rewarded and honesty becomes a form of self-sacrifice, then you can confidently say, without fear of being wrong, that your society is doomed.”
Ayn Rand
I wonder if we could educate our youth about the dangers of government if Ayn Rand books came in a Graphic Novel format
My wife and I bought a small run down ranch style house on a pond in New Hampshire. The land was originally owned by a lady, Ms. Woods, who built 4 similar ranch houses on the property and rented them out. After many years she decided to sell them and offered them to the people that consistently rented them. Our house was bought by a Mrs. Hanson who eventually left the house to her son Mark. Mark ended up getting together with a girl, bought her a Harley Davidson Softtail and at some point signed over 1/2 of the house to her. Eventually she left Mark and of coarse wanted her half of the money from the house which forced him to sell it. We weren’t the next owner but the following.
Being a contractor, the day we moved in, I started working on the house. It took a couple of years but eventually the house really started to shape up.
There was a 28x50 garage on the property that Mark had started to build but never finished. He never put a roof on it so it was rotting away and falling apart. I began tearing the garage down and over months built a beautiful building.
Over the years many strange things happened at the house. My wife would wake up hearing a piano being played. She’d hear music, smell cigarette smoke. One night she started yelling at me to turn the TV off but it wasn’t on. Shades fell off the window. Pictures fell off of shelves. One night a window closed on its own. An original door slammed so hard the glass broke.
The garage I had built had things happen in it also. There is a side door that faces the house. When I work in the yard I sometimes would leave the door open. Almost every time I go to the opened door, even after it’s been opened for hours it slams shut right in front of me. The crown of the haunting for me was one night in the garage, I had built some shelves and hung up my ladders on the wall. I was standing right beside the ladders and someone, a ghost, ran their hand, one by one, down the rungs of the ladder. Loud, plain as day, right before my eyes and ears, but there was no one there, nothing was there. It was the spookiest thing thats ever happened to me, but not the only encounter I’ve had. The hair on my neck stands up just writing this.
To this day things continue to happen at the house. Something or someone remains there. I believe it’s the ghost of Mrs. Hanson. I think she’s waiting for her son Mark to come home. Happy Halloween!! J.Goodrich