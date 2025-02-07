BTW- True story

FYI: The Republicans did not agree to delay the vote on Kash Patel's nomination for FBI Director. Instead, the Democrats used a procedural rule within the Senate Judiciary Committee to force a one-week delay. This delay was not a result of Republican agreement, but rather a strategic move by the Democrats utilizing existing committee regulations.

For those that didn’t get the joke, the first time around - here is your second chance…