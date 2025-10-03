“There are two kinds of people in this world, those who fall off of horses and those who don’t ride…”

In my opinion, the above quote can be applied to many endeavors in life.

On Tuesday, a Portuguese official came to our farm to inspect our young stallion, Quartz. We are super thrilled to announce that our homebred APSL (Lusitano) stallion Quartz CAL scored 73.8 on inspection and has been approved for breeding. That score is excellent - and getting him scored is the culmination of six years of work by not just Jill and I, but many people who have helped on the farm, helped train, provided veterinary care, hoof care and more.

It truly takes a village to create such a horse, and we are grateful to so many people.

As “senior citizens,” Jill and I remain committed to running a farm and homestead, as well as riding regularly.

We choose to ride, but whatever your exercise, staying active is key to staying healthy.

On a personal note, the last couple of days have been brutal, with a lot of air travel and long road trips, including a drive from Austin to Dallas. Jill goes back home this evening, and I fly home tomorrow night.

Jill and I are girding our loins for the next four or five weeks - the travel schedule is heavy and leaves us very little time at home.

In October, we travel to Brussels for me to speak in the European Parliament at the Make Europe Healthy Again Conference.

Then we travel to the Netherlands to speak at a Scientific Conference.

On October 30-31, we speak at the Brownstone Annual Conference and Gala in Salt Lake City.

Then, on November 4-5, we fly to West Palm Beach for a CPAC Circle Retreat and Gala at The Mar-a-Lago Club November 4-7th, 2025

Then to Germany to speak in the Bundestag for the AFD party, and then to Rome to speak in the Italian Senate.

Finally, we get to go home on November 10th.

November and early December continue with a lot more travel, including trips to Atlanta and Hawaii for a speaking tour.

However, we are optimistic that by mid-December, our travel schedule will level out, and we will not be booking engagements until early spring.

This meme is an old one, but as I read it - I actually feel more hopeful than I have have in the past.

It is beginning to feel like we are winning this war - at least here in the United States.