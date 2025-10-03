“There are two kinds of people in this world, those who fall off of horses and those who don’t ride…”
In my opinion, the above quote can be applied to many endeavors in life.
On Tuesday, a Portuguese official came to our farm to inspect our young stallion, Quartz. We are super thrilled to announce that our homebred APSL (Lusitano) stallion Quartz CAL scored 73.8 on inspection and has been approved for breeding. That score is excellent - and getting him scored is the culmination of six years of work by not just Jill and I, but many people who have helped on the farm, helped train, provided veterinary care, hoof care and more.
It truly takes a village to create such a horse, and we are grateful to so many people.
As “senior citizens,” Jill and I remain committed to running a farm and homestead, as well as riding regularly.
We choose to ride, but whatever your exercise, staying active is key to staying healthy.
On a personal note, the last couple of days have been brutal, with a lot of air travel and long road trips, including a drive from Austin to Dallas. Jill goes back home this evening, and I fly home tomorrow night.
Jill and I are girding our loins for the next four or five weeks - the travel schedule is heavy and leaves us very little time at home.
In October, we travel to Brussels for me to speak in the European Parliament at the Make Europe Healthy Again Conference.
Then we travel to the Netherlands to speak at a Scientific Conference.
On October 30-31, we speak at the Brownstone Annual Conference and Gala in Salt Lake City.
Then, on November 4-5, we fly to West Palm Beach for a CPAC Circle Retreat and Gala at The Mar-a-Lago Club November 4-7th, 2025
Then to Germany to speak in the Bundestag for the AFD party, and then to Rome to speak in the Italian Senate.
Finally, we get to go home on November 10th.
November and early December continue with a lot more travel, including trips to Atlanta and Hawaii for a speaking tour.
However, we are optimistic that by mid-December, our travel schedule will level out, and we will not be booking engagements until early spring.
This meme is an old one, but as I read it - I actually feel more hopeful than I have have in the past.
It is beginning to feel like we are winning this war - at least here in the United States.
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. If you would like to receive all of the new posts and support our work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Isn’t it telling that an illegal alien hired as superintendent of the Des Moines public schools, Ian Roberts, was not only a convicted felon charged with the illegal possession of a gun, but was also given a final removal order by an immigration judge in May of 2024.
Jackie Norris, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff!, and the next Iowa Democrat senate candidate, who is the chair of the Des Moines public school board gave the details of Roberts, praising him and still calling him doctor. This is a perfect example of Dr. Michael Savage’s saying that liberalism is a mental disorder. Even after the facts came out that Roberts is a complete fraud, here illegally, submitted phony degrees to get the job, was a convicted felon, ran when confronted by police, found again with an illegal loaded Glock hand gun, had a massive hunting knife, and 3000 dollars cash in the glove compartment of his government issued car, still, Jackie Norris praising him, calling him doctor, and showing her total disappointment that he resigned. I don’t know about you but who drives around with a loaded hand gun a huge knife and 3000 dollars in cash, a drug dealer? Jackie Norris should be outraged and angry at what this fraud did, but not in a liberal mind.
Roberts was from Guyana and the board is so ignorant, they thought Guyana is in African, this a huge reason why they hired him.
Their still praising of Roberts clearly shows their clouded mental illness. You see it’s not about the job he did or didn’t do, or all the fraud and lies he told, it’s all about the image, the image of their utopian DEI that’s been embedded into their jaded brains. Their brainwashed mind can’t see the complete charlatan and con man they let into these children’s life. It has nothing to do with competence, or if young students actually were learning, it’s about their narrative of this false man. If kids are harmed by not receiving a good education so be it. And what does it say about college degrees when the head of the school board is praising this phony doctor, with his phony degrees, saying he did such a great job.
This is the problem with the American education system. We have such complete incompetent, brainwashed, disconnected people running our education system, hiring people based on the color of their skin, where they think they’re from, gender, sexual status, nothing based on competence, or let’s face it, reality. An 8th grade Chinese student learns at a 12th grade American students level, how can our kids possibly compete when we have these brainwashed, mentally deranged, liberal, Marxist communists running our schools. We allowed these morons to take over our institutions and because of this we have failed our kids!! It’s time we take back our institutions and our country!! Never give up!!J.Goodrich
I'm revisiting this topic.
We ARE different ‼️
We LAUGH 😃 at MEMES.
They LAUGH 😃 at MURDER ‼️‼️‼️
🤷🏻♂️🤷🤷♀️