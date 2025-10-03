Malone News

James Goodrich
3h

Isn’t it telling that an illegal alien hired as superintendent of the Des Moines public schools, Ian Roberts, was not only a convicted felon charged with the illegal possession of a gun, but was also given a final removal order by an immigration judge in May of 2024.

Jackie Norris, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff!, and the next Iowa Democrat senate candidate, who is the chair of the Des Moines public school board gave the details of Roberts, praising him and still calling him doctor. This is a perfect example of Dr. Michael Savage’s saying that liberalism is a mental disorder. Even after the facts came out that Roberts is a complete fraud, here illegally, submitted phony degrees to get the job, was a convicted felon, ran when confronted by police, found again with an illegal loaded Glock hand gun, had a massive hunting knife, and 3000 dollars cash in the glove compartment of his government issued car, still, Jackie Norris praising him, calling him doctor, and showing her total disappointment that he resigned. I don’t know about you but who drives around with a loaded hand gun a huge knife and 3000 dollars in cash, a drug dealer? Jackie Norris should be outraged and angry at what this fraud did, but not in a liberal mind.

Roberts was from Guyana and the board is so ignorant, they thought Guyana is in African, this a huge reason why they hired him.

Their still praising of Roberts clearly shows their clouded mental illness. You see it’s not about the job he did or didn’t do, or all the fraud and lies he told, it’s all about the image, the image of their utopian DEI that’s been embedded into their jaded brains. Their brainwashed mind can’t see the complete charlatan and con man they let into these children’s life. It has nothing to do with competence, or if young students actually were learning, it’s about their narrative of this false man. If kids are harmed by not receiving a good education so be it. And what does it say about college degrees when the head of the school board is praising this phony doctor, with his phony degrees, saying he did such a great job.

This is the problem with the American education system. We have such complete incompetent, brainwashed, disconnected people running our education system, hiring people based on the color of their skin, where they think they’re from, gender, sexual status, nothing based on competence, or let’s face it, reality. An 8th grade Chinese student learns at a 12th grade American students level, how can our kids possibly compete when we have these brainwashed, mentally deranged, liberal, Marxist communists running our schools. We allowed these morons to take over our institutions and because of this we have failed our kids!! It’s time we take back our institutions and our country!! Never give up!!J.Goodrich

Ana González
3h

I'm revisiting this topic.

We ARE different ‼️

We LAUGH 😃 at MEMES.

They LAUGH 😃 at MURDER ‼️‼️‼️

🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🤷‍♀️

