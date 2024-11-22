Sigh. I am disappointed in Ramirez (cartoonist above) - and another “conservative” person indoctrinated by MSM on healthcare. Clearly, he hasn’t bothered to read or listen to what Kennedy positions actually are.
Trump has stated that he will plans to stop Biden’s orders that are forcing more than half of new car sales to be electric by 2030, calling Biden-era electrification efforts part of “the Green New Scam,”
(Fox) In a joint announcement Wednesday, the White House and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled the most aggressive multi-pollutant emission standards ever finalized. While the regulations target gas-powered vehicles, they are explicitly designed to push wider nationwide adoption of electric vehicles (EV) and, according to officials, are expected to ensure nearly 70% of all new car sales are zero-emissions within a few years…
Under the new regulations, which will be formally announced at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., later on Wednesday afternoon, automakers will be forced to rapidly curb the emissions of greenhouse gases, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from new passenger cars, light trucks, and larger pickups and vans beginning with model year 2027 vehicles.
Some wonder if now that Elon is part of the Trump team, whether the roll-back of the Biden/EPA new rules will be rolled back or not…
Bob Casey will soon get to the front of the line for a run for PA governor - it is just a matter of time.
Ben created the above cartoon in 2020- and with just a few name changes, it still holds true today!
For the record, I hate horror films - and avoid them whenever possible.
I’m sure you all remember the young 28 year old girl who dressed as a boy, and went into a Christian school in Nashville and killed 3 students and three adults. Though the story went into the fbi memory hole machine her “manifesto” somehow was leaked. Although she dressed as a boy, she wrote she hated boys and that was her motive to kill as many as she could.
Something also stuck out in my mind, about a week plus ago. A deranged cnn or msnbc female democrat mouth piece was saying Trump is killing us he’s killing women, even though he hasn’t become president yet! Another mentally challenged, Trump deranged, lying, leftist.
There are subjects that come before us that we should never bend a knee to. We know in our hearts when something is wrong and doesn’t feel right. So up front, I apologize for my strong stance, but this I feel is one of those subjects.
So too my 2 1/2 points. I saw some of the testimony and the sentencing of the previously convicted Venezuelan murderer, child abuser that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcomed in, paid, and flew him to the murder scene. Similar to many of congresswoman Nancy Mace’s death threats, Laken Hope Riley was murdered by having her head bashed in with a rock by the open borders illegal. Many on the left brush this off as “well people are killed all the time” or “Republicans pounce”. No, I’m sorry, this insane policy of allowing anything into this country unvetted as we watch girls, women and children by the thousands be raped, assaulted, murdered and sex trafficked is not nothing or coincidence, it’s part of the democrats war on women. This deep dark policy of allowing women and children to be sex trafficked, assaulted, raped, murdered, etc. is a show of their hatred towards women. Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, P Diddy, George Soros, and let me throw Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in there, and all of the rest of the good loyal democrats that bow down to the Big D can coercively try to say I’m a hater but you all have some serious sexual addiction and woman domination problems.
So my second point is about the lefts sick twisted democrat pushed policy of allowing men into the ladies room. Let me first ask, does a wig, makeup, some women’s cloths and maybe fake breasts make a man a women? Absolutely NOT! How degrading can these sick woman hating democrats get? These leftist wacko women hating democrats use their psychological coercive bullying technique that if you don’t allow these mentally challenged psychologically damaged men into the ladies room your violating their civil rights, your discriminating. You know these democrats are really sick in the head. There have been thousands of assaults on women by these mentally challenged men in women’s rooms, and the more the left pushes this to be normal the worse it will get. Woman’s rights don’t end, where the sick twisted leftist tell us someone else’s rights begin. Men, especially ones that dress as women, do not belong in the ladies room period full stop! I know not every cross dressing transvestite is violent but many are, like the Nashville mass murderer that hated boys and men but dressed as one. We must use basic common sense to protect citizens especially woman and children against violence. This is not a difficult issue.
It’s truly sad to me that real men don’t stand up to protect woman and children and leave it to a person like Nancy Mace to take the brunt of the lefts physical and psychological abuse. It’s time men and fathers stand up!
Let’s not forget the lefts insane push to insert men into women’s sports. I honestly think the lefts underlying scheme is to first divide and then full domination and total control of woman no matter how many coercive lies they spew. These democrats should legally pay for the harms their policies have created. J.Goodrich
So sorry Ramirez shows his beliefs to be blind obedience. What happened to follow the science? Now there are facts, two years after vaccine & covid, why are even educated people ignoring them. If Ramirez looks as buff as RFK Jr at 70 perhaps we could understand a serious peer review. That man is serious to commitment for his own health. No any one man is perfect but for years the ‘media’ has been saying Trump messed up rushing vaccines. So why now Trump is sharing his plans to analyze data and facts aren’t the media representatives on board? Why not?