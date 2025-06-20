Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

True story:

Back issues coming my way today.

This morning I have to repair a water hydrant line that sprung a leak and rebuild a little bridge that crosses a creek. All of this is bound to play havik on my back.

Later, Jill informs me that we have to tease our stallion Jade, with five mares (if you don’t know what that means, don’t ask) - which may lead to needing to do “live-cover”with Jade - a term that most should understand. Horse drama awaits!

The temperature is holding steady at around 90 degrees today, but come Sunday, we will be having 100 degree days - with humidity. Blech. Watering the vegetable gardens and fruit trees will take priority in the coming week.

Monday, we have the veterinarian coming out for pregnancy checks on some of the mares. Fingers crossed!