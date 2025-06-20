Malone News

Malone News

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
1h

Farmer Pain 😂🤣😂🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
1hEdited

It’s unbelievable how uncommon common sense can be. It seems for some, finding it, is just unobtainable.

We’ve been watching Israel systematically, efficiently and extremely effectively dismantle Iran’s ability to not only not be able to build a nuclear bomb, but also lose their ability to bully and terrorize their neighbors. Have we learned nothing from Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya or Syria? Even when we spend trillions of dollars trying to “spread democracy” we have a consistent failing record in achieving such a goal. It’s like saying “I know socialism has failed every time it’s tried, but this time we’re going to create Utopia”. Before you know it tens of thousands or millions are starving to death.

Just a thought, maybe we should focus on the homeless vets we have now, not create more.

It’s refreshing to see a commander and chief methodically take the time, ask questions and acknowledge the negatives before getting us involved in another forever war. At this point what’s the rush? Let Israel do it, after all they are nearly neighbors.

I’ll be the first one to criticize whoever for making unwise out of control decisions without first understanding the consequences, like leaving our border wide open, but in this case patience I believe is a good thing.

It’s a good feeling knowing the people in charge are being thoughtful and putting America and Americans first, it seems like basic common sense.

A few sayings come to mind, “Peace through strength” and “speak softly and carry a big stick”. Both I believe at this time are great deterrents. J.Goodrich

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture