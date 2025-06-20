Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
True story:
Back issues coming my way today.
This morning I have to repair a water hydrant line that sprung a leak and rebuild a little bridge that crosses a creek. All of this is bound to play havik on my back.
Later, Jill informs me that we have to tease our stallion Jade, with five mares (if you don’t know what that means, don’t ask) - which may lead to needing to do “live-cover”with Jade - a term that most should understand. Horse drama awaits!
The temperature is holding steady at around 90 degrees today, but come Sunday, we will be having 100 degree days - with humidity. Blech. Watering the vegetable gardens and fruit trees will take priority in the coming week.
Monday, we have the veterinarian coming out for pregnancy checks on some of the mares. Fingers crossed!
Farmer Pain 😂🤣😂🤣
It’s unbelievable how uncommon common sense can be. It seems for some, finding it, is just unobtainable.
We’ve been watching Israel systematically, efficiently and extremely effectively dismantle Iran’s ability to not only not be able to build a nuclear bomb, but also lose their ability to bully and terrorize their neighbors. Have we learned nothing from Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya or Syria? Even when we spend trillions of dollars trying to “spread democracy” we have a consistent failing record in achieving such a goal. It’s like saying “I know socialism has failed every time it’s tried, but this time we’re going to create Utopia”. Before you know it tens of thousands or millions are starving to death.
Just a thought, maybe we should focus on the homeless vets we have now, not create more.
It’s refreshing to see a commander and chief methodically take the time, ask questions and acknowledge the negatives before getting us involved in another forever war. At this point what’s the rush? Let Israel do it, after all they are nearly neighbors.
I’ll be the first one to criticize whoever for making unwise out of control decisions without first understanding the consequences, like leaving our border wide open, but in this case patience I believe is a good thing.
It’s a good feeling knowing the people in charge are being thoughtful and putting America and Americans first, it seems like basic common sense.
A few sayings come to mind, “Peace through strength” and “speak softly and carry a big stick”. Both I believe at this time are great deterrents. J.Goodrich