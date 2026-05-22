Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

Most Congressman and Congresswomen are not only spineless, they have allowed Big Pharma to hold their tongue! Senator Greene and Massie made the mistake of not letting that happen. How can we ever heal this nation when the truth is being buried under 6 feet of manure.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
6h

Absolutely LOVE the comparison to HOA..as sadly, we live in one and have been targeted for the way we vote. I call HOA's little commie villages..

Reply
Share
16 replies
130 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture