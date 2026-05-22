John Thune represents the species we thought MAGA had already chased out of Washington: the perfectly groomed, donor-approved, country-club Republican who always has a very serious reason why nothing can actually be done.

Thune feels like Mitch McConnell rebooted with better lighting, a decent chin, and fewer visible signs of decay.

What we want is a fighter; what we keep getting from the Senate is a rotating cast of parliamentary therapists explaining why now is not the right time to save the country.

The illegal immigrant problem isn’t solved. The bureaucracy is out of control. The intelligence agencies act as they report to themselves. The health of America continues to decline. MAHA issues are ignored. Big pharma and big ag continue to run roughshod. And the national debt grows larger.

Yet the RINO Senate Republicans respond the way an HOA board handles a dispute over mailbox paint colors

“We share your concerns.”

“We’re monitoring the situation closely.”

“We must respect Senate norms.”

Conservatives are done with “norms.” They watched Democrats spend years bulldozing every institutional tradition in sight like drunken contractors driving a rented excavator, while Republicans stood nearby holding a laminated copy of Robert’s Rules of Order.

Every time conservatives demand action, a Senate Republican emerges from a mahogany-paneled office whispering about the filibuster like it’s the Shroud of Turin.

“Oh dear,” they sigh, clutching pearls and Senate procedure manuals, “we simply cannot deport illegal immigrants because subsection B, paragraph 4 of Senate precedent from 1978 may be offended.”

Meanwhile, Democrats govern like they’re trying to speedrun the collapse of the republic.

The Republican base isn’t amused.

That’s why the term RINO has exploded again. Republican In Name Only. Although many conservatives now joke that it really means:

“Retreat Is Now Official.”

Or:

“Republicans Ignoring Normal Americans.”

Or perhaps most accurately:

“Republicans Incapable of Not Surrendering.”

Trump changed the Republican Party permanently, and a lot of Senate Republicans still haven’t realized the old game is over. They still want to sit in the back rooms with the lobbyists and their democrat friends and work out deals that better their own pocketbooks, rather than that of the American people. Then pretend that they are actually doing something to help America. While in fact, they do nothing.

Despite the avalanche of executive orders coming out of the Trump White House, only a handful have actually made it through Congress and become law. Turning executive orders into actual legislation requires Congress to do something it increasingly avoids: move with purpose.

Trump governs with Sharpies because Congress operates like a retirement committee trapped in a never-ending lunch recess. The result is that major policy changes remain temporary, vulnerable to the next president with a pen, a phone, and a grudge.

The new Republican base is populist, anti-globalist, anti-bureaucratic, suspicious of the intelligence apparatus, and deeply angry after COVID, censorship, lockdowns, inflation, and years of being lied to by people with Ivy League credentials and emotional support dogs - otherwise known as staffers and lobbyists.

Voters want confrontation. They want investigations. They want accountability. They want action on MAHA issues. They want somebody in Washington who behaves like they understand the country is on fire.

At the top of the dumpster fire, we have our fearless leader, Senator John Thune. Designated the Majority Leader, but championing the status quo of a broken system.

John Thune has become the embodiment of the modern Republican problem: a party that campaigns like rebels and governs like risk managers. While Trump floods the zone with executive orders trying to force change through a broken system, Congress, under Republican leadership, struggles to convert ANY of those actions into durable law.

Voters sent Republicans to Washington expecting a counterrevolution against the administrative state, not a seminar on Senate etiquette delivered by well-compensated career politicians whose personal fortunes quietly rose while the country declined.

Thune now owns this mess. He sits atop a Senate Republican establishment that too often looks less like a governing majority and more like a support group for cautious institutionalists terrified of their own voters.

“You’re having a fake seizure”

“No I’m not”



The comment that “These are the people calling you a bigot and a nazi online.” is on target and maybe why this video is funny and yet so pathetic…

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JGM