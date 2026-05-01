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Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
12h

There is only one thing to be said for AOC’s membership in Congress and her complete lack of understanding when it comes to the U.S. Constitution and our country’s laws…….

“I am sure she is an EXCELLENT bartender.”

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
12hEdited

Certainly no president in my lifetime has ever had 3 real life assassination attempts on his life. Things in this country have devolved to this point by the hands of the democrats. Their inability to legitimately win elections due to their anti American agenda and their utter defeat in the marketplace of ideas has driven them to promote violence. The Supreme Courts ruling heightens their desperation. They have made assassination common place here in America.

Senator Ed Markey is being primaried by congressman Seth Moulton. Well Ed Markey is to the left of Vladimir Lenon and is endorsed by all the democrat big named communists like Bernie Sanders, AOC, Elizabeth Warren, Zohran Mamdani, etc. So for Seth Moulton to be seen he has to become farther left than Markey if that’s possible. So yesterday after saying he thinks the people who serve in the armed forces are nazi like, even though he once served, and everyone in Trumps administration is a war criminal he called for the “taking out” of Pete Hegseth! This is the depth of immorality and desperation the democrats have devolved to. The crazier you are the better chance you have of being endorsed by “the party”. Just look at democrat Graham Platner running for senate in Maine. A self proclaimed communist with a nazi SS tattoo, they love this guy, highly endorsed!!

Seth Moulton should be investigated and indicted for treason. A sitting member of congress, and there are many just like ole Seth, should not be allowed to call for the assassination of a sitting Secretary of War. But I guess this is what Nazi’s and Communists due.

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