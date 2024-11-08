“This is what the great promise of social media seems to have come down to is various levels & stages of trollery." -Dr. Robert Malone on American Thought Leaders

This week’s American Thought Leaders features myself, a co-author of "PsyWar," in which we argue that our adversaries are benefiting from the splintering & fragmenting of our society.

“Someone is making a decision about how people should think, what they should think, how they should feel, how they should behave in the world without consulting them, and you’re using a technology that is so powerful and effective that you’re literally reprogramming their mind without their consent,” “The battleground is your mind.” -Dr. Robert W. Malone

Speaking of trollery, there is again a co-ordinated effort to damage the reputations of myself and others focused on medical and scientific reform within the government. I believe this is being led by big pharma and the deep state, using chaos agents and pharma hacks.

I continue to be defamed daily by specific individuals, who are leading this effort… This has literally gone on for years.

Need I say more?

Never forget…

More trollery:

An example of one of their tactics.



During 2021 - anyone who spoke out against the COVIDcrisis policies was kicked off Twitter.

So, I pioneered a tactic of quoting scientific journal articles that concluded against the use of the jab in some limited form. These quotes against the jab were often buried in the main body of the text, and I would share them on Twitter - but very carefully to avoid being banned. The main point would frequently be included in the thread to avoid upsetting the government’s censors. Eventually, the government had Twitter ban me despite my best efforts to keep the discussions based on scientific literature. Elon removed the ban soon after he bought X.



My enemies are now digging up those old tweets from 2021, only screenshotting the ones that make it appear that I support the government’s positions and then writing substack articles around them. Likewise, they are cutting small fragments from 2021 interviews of me to claim that I supported using the mRNA COVID jab.



This is all clearly coordinated amongst about 5-10 people. Who share and cross-post each others “work product.” The “wrap-up” smear tactic is used repeatedly within these substacks.



If I write anything about this or name names - I am considered the abuser by the people smearing me.

Faceless on X put together this little video about DARVO and the Medical Freedom Movement.

DARVO is an acronym that stands for "Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender." It describes a manipulative tactic often used by perpetrators of wrongdoing, particularly in cases of abuse, to deflect blame and avoid accountability for their actions

DARVO -

What are the Democrats? What’s that party for? When I was a kid they were the party of the working man, the little guy. That’s the Trumpian GOP now. When I was a young woman they were the antiwar party. That’s the Trumpian GOP. The party of generous spending? The Trumpian party says hold my beer. What belief do the Democrats hold that distinguishes them? LGBTQ, woke, gender theory, teachers unions, higher taxes? Why not throw in cholera and chlamydia? Peggy Noonan, WSJ

Laura Helmuth is the editor of Scientific American. If you subscribe to this magazine, you might wish to reconsider…

For those that have been following the vote count…

Harris had won about 67 million votes, compared to the approximately 81 million Biden garnered in 2020. The vote count isn’t over yet - but the numbers don’t add up…