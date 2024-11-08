“This is what the great promise of social media seems to have come down to is various levels & stages of trollery."
-Dr. Robert Malone on American Thought Leaders
This week’s American Thought Leaders features myself, a co-author of "PsyWar," in which we argue that our adversaries are benefiting from the splintering & fragmenting of our society.
“Someone is making a decision about how people should think, what they should think, how they should feel, how they should behave in the world without consulting them, and you’re using a technology that is so powerful and effective that you’re literally reprogramming their mind without their consent,”
“The battleground is your mind.”
-Dr. Robert W. Malone
Click here for the full episode of American Thought Leaders.
Speaking of trollery, there is again a co-ordinated effort to damage the reputations of myself and others focused on medical and scientific reform within the government. I believe this is being led by big pharma and the deep state, using chaos agents and pharma hacks.
I continue to be defamed daily by specific individuals, who are leading this effort… This has literally gone on for years.
Need I say more?
More trollery:
An example of one of their tactics.
During 2021 - anyone who spoke out against the COVIDcrisis policies was kicked off Twitter.
So, I pioneered a tactic of quoting scientific journal articles that concluded against the use of the jab in some limited form. These quotes against the jab were often buried in the main body of the text, and I would share them on Twitter - but very carefully to avoid being banned. The main point would frequently be included in the thread to avoid upsetting the government’s censors. Eventually, the government had Twitter ban me despite my best efforts to keep the discussions based on scientific literature. Elon removed the ban soon after he bought X.
My enemies are now digging up those old tweets from 2021, only screenshotting the ones that make it appear that I support the government’s positions and then writing substack articles around them. Likewise, they are cutting small fragments from 2021 interviews of me to claim that I supported using the mRNA COVID jab.
This is all clearly coordinated amongst about 5-10 people. Who share and cross-post each others “work product.” The “wrap-up” smear tactic is used repeatedly within these substacks.
If I write anything about this or name names - I am considered the abuser by the people smearing me.
Faceless on X put together this little video about DARVO and the Medical Freedom Movement.
DARVO is an acronym that stands for "Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender." It describes a manipulative tactic often used by perpetrators of wrongdoing, particularly in cases of abuse, to deflect blame and avoid accountability for their actions
What are the Democrats? What’s that party for? When I was a kid they were the party of the working man, the little guy. That’s the Trumpian GOP now. When I was a young woman they were the antiwar party. That’s the Trumpian GOP. The party of generous spending? The Trumpian party says hold my beer. What belief do the Democrats hold that distinguishes them? LGBTQ, woke, gender theory, teachers unions, higher taxes? Why not throw in cholera and chlamydia?
Laura Helmuth is the editor of Scientific American. If you subscribe to this magazine, you might wish to reconsider…
For those that have been following the vote count…
Harris had won about 67 million votes, compared to the approximately 81 million Biden garnered in 2020. The vote count isn’t over yet - but the numbers don’t add up…
Not in my lifetime have I ever witnessed a stronger show of faith, politically, than Donald Trumps journey back to the White House. I understand that when he was shot he really began to think that the hand of God was playing a part in his run for president. Honestly I thought similarly. I have begun to realize however that it wasn’t necessarily the gunshot that should have made us think that God had intervened. I believe God had already decided Trump could win the presidency if he wanted it bad enough. All of the attempted coercive tyrannical trials and tribulations they put this man through were tests of his faith. He is such a strong amazing man, at any point along the way if he had lost his faith, lost his dream to once again be president, he could have given up, but he persisted. His faith should be an example to all of us.
Blessings or dreams that we desire have already been given to us. It could be a job, a contract, a property, a new business we have dreamed of, or forgiveness we have sought after. Sometimes we live our lives always searching for a dream or approval from someone. We have to have faith to get us to the place where these blessings are, almost as if they are sitting on a shelf waiting for us to take them. If you don’t have faith you will never get to that place. Think about people you may know, or even ourselves that always have doubts. We shouldn’t go our whole life leaving our dreams on a shelf. I’ll never get any good breaks, I’ll never get ahead. Some day if I prove myself or get good enough that blessing will come my way. We shouldn’t live our lives always timid, we should live bold. It’s easy to think when I see it I’ll believe it. Faith is just the opposite, you’ve got to believe it then you’ll see it.
If we all have 1/2 of the faith that Donald Trump has shown we all would find those blessing that have been sitting on that shelf with our name on them, just waiting for us to get them.
Because of Trumps heroic undying faith, his four year term has been given to us, we should all have faith in ourselves, because of all of us he found his dream of becoming president again. I believe this blessing of Trump winning the presidency was a connection to many of our dreams as well. We see that DJT becoming president again was a big step of faith for us getting to our blessings and our dreams that have been left waiting for the past 4 years. So we should take full advantage of Trumps presidency. Now is our time to find our dreams. Put your shoulders back, have confidence in yourself and go get the blessings that have been waiting there for you. We all have worked for this and have suffered under Biden, and honestly you deserve this!! Follow your dreams and have faith! J.Goodrich
◦
I think we’re gonna need a bigger garbage truck (but where to put it without creating an environmental disaster?).