OK - for clarity, this cartoon is by a left-leaning cartoonist.
Which is pretty damn funny - because for all of us conservatives, Trump taking a wreaking ball to DC is exactly what we are praying for!
Biden has 16 more days left to pardon, and it is pretty obvious that he isn’t done with the pardons yet.
That said - the above pie chart is entirely inaccurate…
In 1977, President Jimmy Carter granted an unconditional pardon to hundreds of thousands of men who evaded the draft during the Vietnam War.
True Story:
Cornell Laboratories hooked up two chatbots so they could have a conversation. It soon turned ugly.
AI versus AI.
What happens when you let two bots have a conversation?
This is my life with Italian food. Only usually with a button up collared shirt.
I wanted to share an analogy between pick up trucks and guns.
Does a bullet or a rifle care who or what it shoots? Does the shape of a gun, which has a trigger, firing pin, chamber and barrel care who or what it shoots?Does it make a difference what color or what style a gun is if a bullet shot from it blows a hole in you?
I saw some pictures of the pick up truck used to mow down countless people, killing 14 and injuring dozens in New Orleans. I noticed that it was a “white Ford pick up truck” that killed the people. By gun banners logic, you know, our braindead liberal politicians, shouldn’t we conclude that all white Ford pick up trucks be outlawed, (??) because it was a white Ford pick up truck that killed the 14 and injured dozens. If white Ford pickup trucks had been outlawed no one in that crowd in New Orleans would ever have been killed on New Years morning; Right? We all would be much safer. How many more Mr. Speaker, have to be killed by white Ford pick up trucks before this legislature takes action?
You see it’s not the person behind the steering wheel, or how the fbi time after time miss the obvious posts put on social media, it’s how restricting the vehicle that killed by its make, model or color that makes us so much safer. Is this not the brilliance of the left’s policy placing restrictions on our 2nd amendment based on the color and the style of a gun, Brilliant?
A few years back I heard a female Democrat House of Representative member stand on the house floor to introduce her bill that would stop allowing the manufacturing of the AR-15 magazines. She said with this bill once the magazines are emptied the gun will become unusable. Do you see the absolute ignorance of the people that lord over us! These morons that make laws restricting our God given rights have no idea what they speak of, but yet we allow them to create laws when they have no f’n clue what they are restricting. AR-15 magazines, as I’m sure most of you know, can be refilled with bullets, over and over again. In principle this is like giving a community organizer the power to rewrite and take control of our entire healthcare system and expect success, (how’s that been working for us).
When will we learn that “Those that are willing to give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety (by idiots) deserve neither liberty nor safety”. (Ben Franklin 1755).
I seem to remember G.W. Bush signing into law the Patriot Act giving the FBI unconstitutional powers to spy on citizens without warrants. This they promised would be the magic “bullet” that would stop terrorism and keep us safe here at home. Time after time none of these attacks are stopped, but nearly 1500 citizens faced charges and almost 500 still rot in jail for legally protesting in DC. J.Goodrich
Presidential pardons, roughly 12,000 vs 2,000 implies outrageous corruption embedded in the Democratic Party, the bulk of which lies with Obama/Biden admins. DJT has a mandate to drain the swamp. The Kenyan should be first on the list.