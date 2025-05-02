Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.
Another gorgeous day in Virginia - and we were up at the crack of dawn, trying to fit as many projects in as possible.
At 2:00 pm today, I go on the Tom Woods show to discuss PsyWar and the COVIDcrisis - and I am sure many other topics.
Other than that, lots and lots of gardening to do.
So, another busy day in paradise!
The cartoons regarding the UK are sadly spot on ...
Font matters: the meme showed it is a factual statement 😂