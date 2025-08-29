I grok this meme.

Lock me up and throw away the key, as I am posting another horrific, violent image:

DNC = MSM

Has anyone else noticed how, in the latest CDC “kerfuffle”, as reported by mainstream media, the media conveniently left out the manipulated RSV data story that seems to have originated from the CDC?

Also, they haven't addressed the fact that one of the ex-employees, who resigned from the CDC, flaunted photos of himself dressed in what looks like bondage (S&M) gear on various dubious magazine covers after being hired by the Biden administration. These are magazine covers. Other photos from his old Instagram account are even more explicit. Now, what someone does in their private life - fine. I don’t want to know. But public health means promoting healthy behaviors.

How is it even possible not to cover these aspects of the firings and resignations?

As a sidebar, here are magazine photos of Dr. Demetre Daskalakas, who labels himself as the “Activist Doctor”, and was the “Senior Equity Advisor” (reporting directly to then CDC director Rochelle Walensky) during COVID, as he proudly displays his obsession with bondage as a badge of honor, during his tenure in the Biden administration. The CDC COVID picture during Biden/Harris is becoming clearer.

How was this employee in any way, shape or form fit to serve in the Trump administration - an administration working to Make America Healthy Again?

The children are watching.

“Activist Doctor” complains to the press that actual scientists are asking questions. Very interesting.