With all our travels, we have encountered more than one bathroom that should have been shut down as a biohazard.

Frankly, all this fear-baiting about backyard chicken eggs and raw milk by the government is a little absurd, given the state of many public restrooms…

Seems like, once again, they are going after the wrong targets.

Nothing screams patriotism more than an Indian call center…

The dialog below is what you call based (it was also the best comedy routine on CSPAN in a long while)

Q: "Why didn't you tell U.S. allies…about the war before attacking Iran?"



President Trump: "We wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

Have a listen:

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”This AI lady is going to live forever.”

The truth is that whether of not this lady is real, the messages still resonates.

Spring showed up this year right on schedule, which is more than we can say for most things in life.

The first day of spring is today, as it lands on Friday, March 20, and it arrives with the vernal equinox. That is the official, astronomical way of saying winter is finally done overstaying its welcome.

At exactly 10:46 this morning Eastern time, the sun crosses the celestial equator, moving from the southern half of the sky to the northern.

What makes this day a little special is that the Earth is not leaning one way or the other. For a fraction of a moment, is it suspended equally. The result is that day and night are almost perfectly equal all over the world. Twelve hours of light, twelve hours of dark, give or take a few minutes, but just for this one day.

From here on out, the days start stretching longer, the sun climbs higher, and everything on the farm begins to wake up, whether we are ready or not.

Today is the official start of astronomical spring, and it will run straight through until the summer solstice on June 21. After that, we start sliding the other direction again, but there is no sense worrying about that just yet.

For now, the light is coming back, the ground is softening, and the long list of things we said we would do “when it warms up” is about to come due.

For me, April and May are my favorite months. It is the time when life renews. I treasure every moment of spring. For me, it is like Christmastime every day.

The temperature is forecasted to be 73 degrees today in Virginia - time to get myself outside!

JGM