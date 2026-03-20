Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
7h

I will never see Newsom and Walz the same way again..I can't unsee that 😂😂

Reply
Share
12 replies
Greg Gromann's avatar
Greg Gromann
7h

Dr. Malone, a very close friend of mine just went through a terrible bout of blood clotting. He received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine back in 2020-2021. He has made it through so far but the interesting part is that every doctor he saw over his 21 days in the ICU, asked him if he had received any Covid vaccines. It's a little late to be asking that question now isn't it?

Reply
Share
22 replies
150 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture