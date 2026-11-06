Hint: Their economic plan has two pillars: Affordability and Accountability.
Affordability means more government programs: Medicare for All (a mandatory government-run insurance system financed through mandatory taxes), housing subsidies, expanded SNAP benefits, student debt forgiveness, and the list goes on. Remember the ACA’s individual mandate? Medicare for All would go considerably further, replacing most private health insurance with a taxpayer-financed national system - with mandatory co-pays and deductibles.
Accountability means investigations, congressional hearings, and impeachment proceedings designed to dominate the headlines and distract Americans from the exploding national debt and the country’s deteriorating economic condition.
Keep voters focused on political theater while promising them more government benefits, and hope they don’t notice the country is going broke. Brilliant!
“Medicare for All” means a mandatory government-run insurance system financed through mandatory taxes.
Will this lower healthcare costs? No.
Will people have a monthly fee? Yes.
Will people have a deductible? Yes.
Will it make healthcare better? No.
Will it make heathcare cheaper? No.
And who benefits from “Medicare for All”? Insurance companies.
Who do you think is pushing for this? Lobbyists.
The above video is representative of what I like to call a
“self-licking ice cream cone”
We are at the Brownstone Annual Event today, after a long drive down to Chattanooga, TN. So today there is a lot to listen to, and I will be speaking on a panel about public health. Tomorrow Robert will be speaking. Looking forward to two days of learning, connecting with old friends, and making some new ones!
We are both still adjusting to the new daylight savings time and winter coming on. The problem being that our dogs are pretty set on when they wake up and when breakfast is served.
But between the election and the drive down, with the skies darkening so early, made me realize that winter is coming.
By: Jill
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On Tuesday our country took a step, many voting with blurry eyes, towards communism.
People that have fled communist regimes and migrated here to America warned Americans but many Americans chose not to listen.
Election after election Jewish voters overwhelmingly have voted for democrats. For Jewish people today, they wake up in a country where discrimination against Jews is not only creeping but now will be governing. When it comes to discrimination against Jews the party that will soon run congress looks the other way.
Election after election black voters give the party of slavery, the Democratic Party, their loyalty, about 9 out of 10. Election after election they get left behind. Their schools fail, their streets bleed, their neighborhoods are last in line. And as of late, when the money gets handed out illegal aliens stand in front of them. Billions of dollars. Free hotels, free debit cards, free phones, free everything. This for people that broke our laws to get here. Meanwhile the American citizen gets pushed to the back of the line. That’s not hate talking that’s democrat reality. Loyalty that is never paid back is no longer loyalty, it’s a habit and Tuesday night the habit was in control again.
And then there’s the strangest alliance in American politics, the gay and lesbian community, marching proudly with a coalition which makes large space for political Islam. The people in the parade may not want to hear this but under sharia law homosexuality is not tolerated it is punished. By sharia, gay people are imprisoned flogged and executed. The Islamic state threw gay men from rooftops while the world watched. That is not opinion that is the law on the books. So when the Islamist wing of the democrat coalition is strong enough, which promise will survive (Chuck Schumer ?) the promise they made to you or the promises they made to their god?
Then there’s the average American, many who have no real coalition, just work and struggle to put food on the table and pay their bills. Many Americans that pay 4 dollars a gallon for gas now, voted, and will soon pay double that. They will watch 4 dollar gas rise along with energy costs, food, taxes, etc. The costs of living will climb up the same hill. Across the board costs will rise making government dependency a must for millions.
Every group gets sold the same two lies. Dependence; we will feed you, we will house you, forgive you and own you. The Islamist offers silence. Say nothing about us, don’t question us, or be branded a bigot on the spot. Dependency and silence that’s the old communist program. One takes your wallet the other takes your voice and together they take your country. Communism is forced dependency and silence that’s the program.
Although the election was a disaster we should never lose focus. Day by day we must take back one institution by one. We have to keep in front of us a vision of what we want for America. What we keep in front of us is what we are moving towards. Don’t have a small vision. When you believe in something great, when you believe to set a higher standard for your family, when you take the limits off of God and say God I don’t see a way but I know You have a way. When you believe big like that you please God.
Physically placing something in front of you, seeing it everyday, will push you in that direction. For instance place a copy of the Constitution on a table where you sit. Pick it up, read it, pray that America will continue to follow it. If someone asks what or why it’s there tell them, “I want America to move back towards the Constitution”. We have to keep in front of us a vision of what we want for America.
People may try to talk you out of what’s in your heart but Americans are special. What the communist doesn’t understand is a true American, and there are tens of millions of us, will never hand the communist the keys to our liberty. The enemy would like nothing more than for us to give up. We will never give up! Keep the faith!
J.Goodrich
OH I see you saw the same squirrel at the same time as I did! Nice to be up that early to see dark before it gets light! And now they can serve whatever at 6 tonight, we won't even see our plates...
As to all things political - a change of faces does not mean a change of crap. IMO all politicians (and especially those with double nationality) should be dismissed. Wouldn't that save the country a whole lot more money than any other thing?
PS Europe has had a version of 'social medicine' and it was good until the EU came around. Wellin most countries it was. It was not in the Netherlands. But it was in Germany and France, and it was fair in Belgium. Not sure about the other countries, but it is faisable if it is not run by greedy govts.