Hint: Their economic plan has two pillars: Affordability and Accountability.

Affordability means more government programs: Medicare for All (a mandatory government-run insurance system financed through mandatory taxes), housing subsidies, expanded SNAP benefits, student debt forgiveness, and the list goes on. Remember the ACA’s individual mandate? Medicare for All would go considerably further, replacing most private health insurance with a taxpayer-financed national system - with mandatory co-pays and deductibles.

Accountability means investigations, congressional hearings, and impeachment proceedings designed to dominate the headlines and distract Americans from the exploding national debt and the country’s deteriorating economic condition.

Keep voters focused on political theater while promising them more government benefits, and hope they don’t notice the country is going broke. Brilliant!

“Medicare for All” means a mandatory government-run insurance system financed through mandatory taxes.

Will this lower healthcare costs? No.

Will people have a monthly fee? Yes.

Will people have a deductible? Yes.

Will it make healthcare better? No.

Will it make heathcare cheaper? No.

And who benefits from “Medicare for All”? Insurance companies.

Who do you think is pushing for this? Lobbyists.

The above video is representative of what I like to call a

“self-licking ice cream cone”

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We are at the Brownstone Annual Event today, after a long drive down to Chattanooga, TN. So today there is a lot to listen to, and I will be speaking on a panel about public health. Tomorrow Robert will be speaking. Looking forward to two days of learning, connecting with old friends, and making some new ones!

We are both still adjusting to the new daylight savings time and winter coming on. The problem being that our dogs are pretty set on when they wake up and when breakfast is served.

But between the election and the drive down, with the skies darkening so early, made me realize that winter is coming.



By: Jill