For those that haven’t seen this breaking news:

22-year-old Tyler Robinson is currently in custody for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, after his Father and Minister Turned Him In!





"With a high degree of certainty, we have him - in custody." - President Trump

“Charlie Kirk wasn't killed because he spoke. He was killed because our children listened.”

The memes are a little difficult this week - on one hand, we have all seen so many Charlie Kirk tributes and memes. What more can be said or read? This sadness is here in our hearts, and it is not going away any time soon.

But on the other hand, other news and memes seem trivial in comparison.

But maybe we all just need to relax and laugh a bit. So here goes…

Our enemies who reside in the USA must be fought using the law and truth, not violence.

But we have God, our American spirit, and righteousness on our side; we will prevail against evil.

We can argue the numbers shown - skewing up or down, but who can guess what this represents?

Wait- does that meme above mean that Joe Biden lost again?

CRUSHING IT!