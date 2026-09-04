Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
4h

Another great bunch. My vote goes for the last dem who knows,what a woman is.

Reply
Share
11 replies
Jane Tracy's avatar
Jane Tracy
4hEdited

Just got to love the Dick meme!🤣😂🤣

The Hochul one is priceless as well….. it shows just how far the Dems will go just to get a vote… they are pathetic

Reply
Share
2 replies
102 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture