International diplomacy has reached the point where the Prime Minister of Canada is formally insisting that Americans stop making memes about Canada and himself.
On September 1, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that trade talks could resume only when:
“when the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade and stop trying to be tough, and start being serious about having those discussions.” He then added, “It’s not constructive, but that’s their democracy.”
-Mark Carney, Sept 1, 2026
Another News Video:
Remember when changing the weather was this easy!
By: JGM
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Another great bunch. My vote goes for the last dem who knows,what a woman is.
Just got to love the Dick meme!🤣😂🤣
The Hochul one is priceless as well….. it shows just how far the Dems will go just to get a vote… they are pathetic