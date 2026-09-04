International diplomacy has reached the point where the Prime Minister of Canada is formally insisting that Americans stop making memes about Canada and himself.



On September 1, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared that trade talks could resume only when:



“when the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade and stop trying to be tough, and start being serious about having those discussions.” He then added, “It’s not constructive, but that’s their democracy.”

-Mark Carney, Sept 1, 2026

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