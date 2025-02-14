Bob Moran, the cartoonist says happy Valentine’s Day, particularly to all skinny dippers.

True story:

I particularly enjoy this one:

Pennies and inflation.

The decision to stop making pennies seems pretty common cents to me.

The first U.S. penny was issued in 1793 by the U.S. Mint. A penny may have made cents in 1793, given the buying power of a dollar almost 250 years ago. But now making and using pennies just seems centsless…

St. Valentine was a Catholic priest or bishop who lived during the Roman Empire, around the 3rd century. His exact identity is somewhat unclear, as there were several saints named Valentine or Valentinus, but the most widely recognized story involves him defying the orders of Emperor Claudius II.

Claudius had outlawed marriages for young men, believing that single soldiers were more effective than those with wives and families. St. Valentine, however, secretly married couples, defying the emperor's decree.

For this, he was arrested and eventually executed on February 14, around the year 269 AD.

Over time, St. Valentine's Day became a celebration of love and affection, symbolizing his acts of kindness and devotion to others.

-Catholic News Agency (CNA)