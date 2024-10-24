On X today, I stumbled across an “influencer” whose short videos really resounded with me. This man is probably of the Gen Z generation, defined as between the ages of 7 and 22.

I remember back when we had a German intern here at the farm early this year. She rightly claimed that the most conservative voting block, those voters that pushed the AFD party into prominence this year, were the under-twenty voters. But this trend isn’t just true in Germany, young people across the EU are more conservative than their millennial and Gen X counterparts.

Could this trend be happening in the USA?

The first video I wish to highlight is from AJ Sanchez @ajtsanchez speaking to the Atlantic hit piece on Trump this week.

The comments to his video are critical because it is clear that his audience is mostly younger: the Gen Z generation. Shocker - the response to his video is overwhelmingly positive.

Gen Z is the next generation to vote, and if this movement continues, they may reverse the trend seen in the millennials - many of whom have accepted the woke ideology as their own.

But it is not just Gen Z who are getting tired of the liberal ideology, it is young men everywhere across the USA. Among young men, 53% plan to vote for Trump. Trump's backing among Black men ranges from 20% to nearly 40%. In regional polling, over 50% of young Hispanic men say they will vote for Trump.

These men are the people being targeted by Barack Obama this week when he directed black men that they must vote for Harris. Frankly, no one wants to be told who to vote for.

His authoritarian dictates are not a good look for the Democrat party:

“Self-Harm”

The next video up is AJ speaking about transgender surgeries. His common-sense take on mental health issues regarding gender dysphoria is highly compelling. I love that it is coming from someone who has had to endure the gender ideology indoctrination that seems to be everywhere, all at once - for almost his entire life.

The top comments from his page

A brief look at the profiles of those commenting shows a much younger group of commenters.

This all feels like progress.

Over on TikTok, the Gen Z types seem to be highly polarized about Trump. But encouragingly, many more young women have also created videos supporting Trump in the last month. But a year ago? Almost all of the younger TikTok users were anti-republican. Again - the youngest of the generations - many of whom will be voting for the first time, seem to be waking up.

There is a feeling in the air that people of all ages, not just older white men, have turned against the Democrat party policies and the policies as well as the record of the Biden/Harris administration. People are sick of the Woke/DEI/ESG/promotion of gender ideology and the outright lies. They are sick of their communities being flooded with illegal aliens and their tax dollars being used to support these atrocious policies. They are sick of the cost of goods. They are sick of the forever wars. They are sick - of being sick from obesity. MAHA has an appeal to anyone with half a brain cell, who isn’t hypnotized. Everyone knows change has to happen.

Then there is the fact that Kamala Harris has made Trump’s rhetoric look tame!

If you can stomach it, just listen to her rant about Trump yesterday.

Talk about cringeworthy! The mistruths just spew out of her mouth.

Anyone who has listened carefully to Trump can hear how she takes little snippets of Trump’s speeches or comments out of context to string together a narrative that is highly inflammatory and false. Then she uses a discredited and disgruntled ex-employee of Trump (read about General Kelley in this Dailywire article for background), who was fired from the Trump administration in 2018, to make outright false allegations about what Trump might have said years and years ago.

This ploy is the last “hail Mary” of a candidacy on life support. When a political candidate resorts to name calling, making up stories and outright slander as the main talking points of a campaign - it is hard to see a way forward for that candidate.

People can sense it. No one wants to be associated with a loser. Even young adults don’t want to be a part of this.

Kamala was not nominated by the people and has done little to gain the confidence of Americans either as a candidate or as a vice-president. She does not deserve to be in this race. This is not rocket science. She didn’t earn her spot as a presidential candidate.

Just like the Walter Mondale campaign, where Reagan won by a landslide with 525 to Mondale’s 13 electoral votes, people can sense this is a failed presidential candidate. People are fleeing from being associated with her. Even Democrat senatorial candidates who are in danger of losing their campaigns are associating themselves with Trump. Ouch. Nothing like having the rats flee the ship to engender confidence in a leader.

Real Clear politics - shows the continuing trend of a Trump landslide (remember that polling underestimated Trump’s support by the people to a significant degree in both 2016 and 2020).

So, it is no surprise to see young people starting to flock towards Trump. Now lets work on making this country great again so we can look to them to lead America into a brighter future.

Last week I was on the Dr. Drew show - for those interested, the youtube video is linked below (it can also be found on Rumble)