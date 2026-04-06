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Timea Biro's avatar
Timea Biro
16m

There is no law in war, especially a war of choice...look no further than what took place in front of our eyes in Gaza and now in the last month in the Middle East attacking a nation that showed no credible threat to our way of life except to the deep pockets of the Zionist billionaires. The US army is not much more than the mercenaries of the Epstein class. So, stop the propaganda.

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Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
13m

The sooner a conflict is over, the better. If that requires greater force, then so be it.

People demanding policies that lead to an elongated conflict don’t really care about civilian loss deep down.

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