James Goodrich
10h

Honestly if government would just leave me alone, just do what they were supposed to do, I would be far better off than I am.

Just to pull a permit on my own house I need “licenses, permits, certificates, registrations, approvals, plans, insurances, safety certificates, safety inspections, site visits, and pay all the fees, could I now please just fix my stairs”? So wouldn’t you say this is hindering my business.

Liability insurance has gotten so expensive I’ve given up my plowing contracts because I would lose money, the insurance company would take it all and much more.

I would say as this communist democrat party has grown their main intention is to crush the little guy, crush the little banks, make people have no alternative but to beg government for some bread and peanut butter. Am I wrong?

Reagan was so well spoken and the complete opposite of these communists trying to do whatever it takes to take back power. Just as in 1861 they refused to accept Lincoln as president, they are today refusing to accept Trump as President and the will of the people. They are a blight on American society and the rule of law.

10h

Loved Ronald Reagan. His second election was probably the last honest one, he won 49 states. No digital machines to count the votes. But his biggest mistake was having George HW Bush as his VP. That rat rode Reagan's coattails and pretended to be a conservative. He was never a conservative. He was CIA (headquarters is still named after him in McClean) and he was a founding father of the new world order. Then came Clinton, he dismantled the Justice Department completely, then came Dubya, worse than his father, and then came Obama, the Muslim, worse than all combined and then came illegitimate Biden, the wrecking ball and now here we are, because of them all. Eternal Memory to Ronald Reagan. But then the dirty rats came. Ronald Reagan is at peace. He's in a better place. A place of rest. We on the other hand had to live through a biological weapons attack, didn't we? Something "the boys" had been working on. They needed to get rid of President Trump to get their control back. And we also lived through a stolen election, didn't we. I hope one day I can meet Ronald Reagan and shake his hand in that better place because with what's going on now, it definitely isn't here. The demons want their power back. Life is still good. Life is still worth living. But there a lot of bad people with a lot of power and money and it is disappointing but the world was never a perfect place, was it?

