Fear is one of the most powerful drugs ever invented.

Unlike antibiotics or antivirals, it requires no FDA approval, no manufacturing plant, and no cold-chain shipping. Fear spreads itself. All it takes is a headline, a few experts on television, ominous music behind a news segment, and suddenly millions of people begin scanning their bodies for symptoms they did not know they had ten minutes earlier.

Psychological Bioterrorism is the weaponization of fear about disease in order to manipulate individuals, populations, markets, and governments. Sometimes the objective is political. Sometimes financial. Sometimes bureaucratic. Often, it is all three at once.

This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a recognized form of psychological warfare. We have written about it extensively in our book Psywar.

In that book, we write about Dr. Alexander Kouzminov, a former Soviet-Russian intelligence officer with deep experience in biological espionage and biosecurity operations, who in 2017, described how fear of infectious disease can be strategically amplified to shape public behavior, influence governments, and create opportunities for those positioned to benefit from the panic. That process is called psychological bioterrorism.

Once you understand the framework, you start seeing the pattern everywhere.

A virus or some other pathogen emerges somewhere in the world. The media shifts into apocalyptic mode. Experts appear to be predicting catastrophe. Computer models project millions dead, if the right circumstances coalesce. Politicians declare emergencies. Pharmaceutical companies announce new products. Social media turns into a digital panic attack. And ordinary people, who just wanted to buy eggs and walk the dog, suddenly feel like civilization is one cough away from collapse.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

The latest example is the current media frenzy surrounding Hantavirus.

Now, to be clear, Hantavirus is a real disease. It can be serious. It deserves appropriate medical attention and surveillance. Rodent control around homes and barns matters, particularly in areas where the virus is endemic. Nobody sensible is arguing otherwise.

But if you watched the recent media cycle unfold, you would think half the country was moments away from dying in a cloud of mouse droppings drifting through the HVAC system at Tractor Supply.

The reality is far less cinematic.

Hantavirus infections in the United States remain extremely rare. Most cases occur in very specific geographic regions and involve clear exposure risks, typically in enclosed areas contaminated with rodent waste. Yet suddenly, every media outlet behaves as though sweeping out your old feed room or poking around your basement is equivalent to starring in a Hollywood outbreak movie.

This is how psychological bioterrorism works. The pathogen itself matters less than the emotional payload attached to it.

Fear scales faster than facts.

The reason these campaigns work so well is simple. Human beings are biologically wired to fear invisible threats. A wolf outside the cave is frightening. But an invisible virus floating through the air? That activates something much deeper in the human nervous system. You cannot see it. You cannot smell it. You cannot negotiate with it. Every stranger becomes a potential threat. Every cough becomes suspicious.

That loss of control is the point.

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Psychological bioterrorism succeeds because it simultaneously creates four powerful emotional conditions.

First, speed. Modern communications allow fear to spread globally in real time. One dramatic headline in New York can trigger anxiety in Nebraska before breakfast.

Second, vulnerability. Most people feel helpless against infectious disease. They do not know what is true, what is exaggerated, or what actually works. That uncertainty creates dependency on authorities.

Third, confusion. During outbreaks, conflicting information floods the public sphere. Models change. Predictions fail. Definitions shift. Recommendations reverse. In the fog of uncertainty, populations become easier to steer.

And fourth, social pressure. Once fear takes hold, compliance becomes a kind of tribal ritual. Masks, distancing, endless boosters, disinfecting groceries, standing on little floor stickers six feet apart like contestants in a strange game show. Many of these behaviors become symbols of belonging as much as they do of actual disease mitigation.

Humans are social creatures. We want to belong to the protected group.

That instinct can be manipulated.

Suddenly, every dusty shed becomes a potential death trap. Sweep out the feed room, and apparently, you now require the courage of a Navy SEAL entering Fallujah.

This is where the psychology becomes more important than the pathogen itself. The actual risk matters less than the emotional framing. Invisible threats produce a unique type of anxiety because people cannot easily assess danger with their own senses. You can see smoke from a fire. You can hear a tornado siren. But you cannot see a virus particle. That uncertainty creates fertile ground for fear amplification.

And once fear takes hold socially, it becomes self-reinforcing. People constantly scan for danger signals. Every cough becomes suspicious. Every news alert feels urgent. Social media feeds become giant feedback loops of anxiety. One frightened person shares alarming information with ten others, who then amplify it further. Before long, the emotional reaction has become detached from the actual statistical risk.

We watched this dynamic unfold repeatedly during COVID. We are now seeing smaller replay versions with avian influenza, Hantavirus, measles outbreaks, and whatever pathogen dominates the next media cycle. The script rarely changes. First comes the alarming headline. Then come the predictive models. Then the expert panels. Then the declarations that “we must act now.” Soon, politicians, bureaucracies, corporations, and media organizations all become economically and institutionally invested in maintaining public attention on the threat.

Fear becomes infrastructure.

One of the more fascinating aspects of these cycles is how often speculative language is transformed into emotional certainty. Watch closely, and you will notice the repeated use of phrases like “could spread,” “may mutate,” “might become severe,” or “has pandemic potential.” Scientifically, these statements may be technically true. Almost anything in biology is possible. But psychologically, the public often processes those phrases as though catastrophe is inevitable. That shift in language matters enormously.

Most people do not have the time, scientific background, or emotional distance to continuously evaluate evolving risk claims. They rely instead on emotional tone and institutional trust. If every headline sounds urgent, the brain assumes there must be urgency. This is one reason why psychological bioterrorism is so effective. The campaign does not require outright fabrication. It only requires selective amplification, strategic framing, repetition, and emotional saturation.

Historically, governments and institutions have always understood the political utility of fear. Fear justifies emergency powers. Fear accelerates funding streams. Fear increases media consumption. Fear also creates social cohesion around compliance behaviors. During COVID, entire rituals emerged around masking, distancing, sanitizing groceries, vaccination, and public displays of “doing the right thing.” Some interventions may have had a partial benefit. Others bordered on theater. But all served an additional social purpose by signaling membership in the morally protected group.

Humans desperately want to belong to a protected group.

That instinct is ancient. And it is easily manipulated.

None of this means infectious diseases are imaginary, nor does it mean all public health officials are malicious actors. Real outbreaks happen. Surveillance matters. Preparedness matters. Basic hygiene matters. But proportionality matters too. A society permanently trapped in hypervigilance eventually loses the ability to distinguish genuine emergencies from manufactured panic.

And that may be the greatest long-term danger of all.

When populations are conditioned to exist in a constant state of biological anxiety, they become psychologically exhausted. Trust erodes. Critical thinking deteriorates. Some people become permanently fearful. Others swing toward reflexive cynicism and stop believing anything at all, including legitimate warnings. Both outcomes are destructive.

An even bigger danger is the use of prolonged national health emergencies by those in charge to seize power. Election processes are manipulated or deferred. Medical practitioners who don’t comply or speak out lose their licenses permanently. Small businesses are shuttered, while large transnational corporations with ties to the government grow ever bigger. More “safety” regulations that benefit big ag are incorporated. Rules tighten, and freedoms become more restrictive.

The challenge moving forward is not to become fearless. The challenge and opportunity is to become harder to manipulate.

That requires perspective, resilience, and the willingness to ask calm questions during moments of manufactured urgency. Who benefits from the panic? What evidence actually exists? What is known versus speculative? Are we responding proportionally to the actual level of risk?

Most importantly, we must learn to recognize when fear itself has become the product being marketed.

Because once societies accept perpetual emergency as normal, freedom begins to erode one anxious headline at a time.

Authors: JGM/RWM

“Houston, we’ve have a problem.”