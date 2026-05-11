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Patty's avatar
Patty
6h

I lived in New Mexico for 45 years. Each year, it seemed there were a couple of hantavirus deaths and it made us more diligent about making sure our horses' feed room remained as rodent-free as possible. You paid attention but nobody went into a panic state. I don't have documentation but issues appeared to be more prevalent on the reservations and definitely not in the more highly populated areas. I agree this information is being used as a bioterrorist weapon.

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William Maher's avatar
William Maher
6h

You are absolutely right. The world is waking up, and I truly believe God led us through COVID so people would finally begin questioning what they are being told and who is really serving the public.

Too many people in government, big pharma, and powerful institutions put politics, money, and control ahead of human lives. Americans are tired of watching unelected bureaucrats and career politicians avoid accountability while families suffer the consequences.

My wife came close to dying from policies and decisions that were pushed as “science” without honest debate or transparency. That kind of pain changes you forever. People have every right to be angry and to demand answers.

Anthony Fauci and others involved in misleading the public should face full investigations, public scrutiny, and legal accountability wherever wrongdoing has been proven. No one should be above the law simply because they held power or had political protection from Obamas Alzheimer's auto pen and other people behind the scenes. Americans deserve real accountability, not insiders shielding one another from consequences. TERM LIMITS 100% ALL GONE AT THE SAME TIME EVERY 4 YEARS

It is time for Americans to take back their country peacefully, lawfully, and fearlessly — through truth, transparency, voting, speaking out, and refusing to be silenced.

All hands-on deck. The people are awake now Except the blue headed tattooed brainwashed generation, but they are a minority

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