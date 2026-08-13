Malone News

Malone News

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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
8h

Lord love us, Jill, your work schedule is beyond belief! I know myself how that home improvement idea can expand beyond good sense. Take care!

I think you and Robert should volunteer to be cloned so you will have some reliable help as you get older. That would be an experiment to watch!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

Whew! When Russell gets rolling hard to get a word in edge wise! The key fear factor that was pushed under Covid was that if you do not get the RNA, the risk of you being responsible for the death of a senior family member will be on you! All my children obeyed the message, and I did not! They all had Covid. I got Covid and survived without intervention and I am a true senior.

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