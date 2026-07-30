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Robert Gaston's avatar
Robert Gaston
2h

I had the pleasure of meeting Robert when he spoke at an event near Cincinnati 4 years ago. The effort that you have both made with physical work and good nutrition is so evident in the pictures. Thanks for all the work that you both put into writing this Substack.

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BANDERSEN's avatar
BANDERSEN
2h

Nature is amazing. I live 450 miles north of Toronto Canada. The carrots I haven't eaten in the fall stay in the ground through winter and are pulled up and eaten early the next summer. After having been covered with up to 6 feet of snow for almost 6 months with temperatures regularly 40 below zero, they are delicious and much sweeter for having been in the ground through the winter. I'm also amazed that I can eat wonderful lettuce even after the frost and snow of early winter. I just brush the snow off and it's in perfect condition.

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