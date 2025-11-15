Malone News

Cate Montana
George Washington also surveyed in Fauquier County. I was raised on a farm in Middleburg. The plantation house was burned during the Civil War and the Pickett family moved into the abandoned slave quarters which were added onto over the next 150. When my family bought the place and renovated the house in the 1960s, we found the original King George Grant for 10,000 acres of land in a strong box in the floor ... signed and surveyed by GW. By then "Fieldmont" was down to 350 acres! Still a LOT to ride over and then into the adjoining Bull Rrun Mountains.

James Goodrich
It’s such an amazing history America has. So important to have and share these records. It’s inspiring to think of these courageous men, in large organized groups, standing up against tyranny, saying we will not comply too the point that death is more acceptable than the loss of freedom. So many people today are so pampered, they willingly hand their sovereignty and their families sovereignty over for the idea of security. As Ben Franklin said “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety". We could sure use a couple hundred thousand old school patriots today. Thanks Drs. Malone for sharing this interesting piece of history.

