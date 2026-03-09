Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
53rd Chapter's avatar
53rd Chapter
1h

Gobsmacked by God's creation! I know what you mean. In days of my misspent youth, was riding my motorcycle in central (flat) Colorado and out of the corner of my eye, not that far away, a bald eagle was taking off from the ground. Nearly ran that bike into a ditch, but the memory is still fresh, some 60 years later. "Gobsmacked" nails it.

Reply
Share
Kim's avatar
Kim
32m

My eyes aren’t what they used to be. Top picture, I thought, “Nice boots”. Oh…wait…

Thank you for this wonderful homesteading update.It’s motivated me to get out and start prepping for tomatoes. I use the frame of a chicken run I found on Amazon and tie the plants up to the top rails. They can grow wherever they like, but are easily kept off the ground and high wind is not an issue. The little amount I have to do on our property exhausts me. I really don’t understand how you have energy for horses, for dogs, for fowl, for writing, for travel, for speeches - for being so generous with your time for people you don’t even know. It’s truly inspiring.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture