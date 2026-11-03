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DBC's avatar
DBC
4h

I've never seen a thorough study on environmental costs of EV production.

From the equipment to mine rare earth minerals, costs for processing, costs for battery disposal, etc.

There must not an environmental advantage for EV's.... otherwise we'd have studies proving that EV's "save" the environment.

Climate change; The Club of Rome targeted fear porn of a new ice age in the 60's. Then they realized, the climate will warm naturally... coming out of an ice age from ~12,000 years ago - when Chicago had a mile of ice on top of it. In a 500 million year study, we're still in a cool period. The planet is greening by 20-30% v 40 years ago. CO2 is a life builder for Ag/nature. Why the hell does anyone take the climate ho's seriously.

Getting very sick and tired of the continued psyops. The WEF influence has buried the EU. Rather refreshing to see admin Trump flip the middle finger to the WHO, scaring the U.N. with a potential withdrawal of U.S. financial support for the U.N.

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
3h

Over the last 50+ years, the US has surrendered much of its manufacturing sector, intellectual property, and economic advantage to an ideological enemy. It's too stupid to be stupid. And I imagine that the CCP would have always been on the lookout for those on the inside who will undermine to advance their own personal self interest. The elite captains of industry have told us we will own nothing, and be happy, which sounds a lot like Marx's abolition of property, right? It seems the Chinese figured out that capitalists are readily seduced by the prospect of low labor costs and higher profit margins, and in that respect they showed themselves to be more clever than Marx.

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