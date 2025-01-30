Many may remember my friend and colleague Mr. Rob Roos for his questioning of the Pfizer VP during European Parliament hearings of the “Special Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons learned and recommendations for the future”.

Rob has been introduced in the European Parliament as “The Conservatives Conservative.” He previously served as the European Conservatives and Reformists Group - Member and Vice-Chair. Of the many speeches I listened to during the recently completed “Make Europe Great Again (MEGA)” meeting in the European Parliament, I thought his contribution was particularly focused and on point, and asked him if I could publish it. It has been a busy couple of days in Brussels for Jill and myself, and now we are flying home. I am now writing from the plane, and so now have time to compose and format this speech. The MEGA meeting was characterized by overwhelming positivity and hope for the future of both American and European Conservative politics and thought. Rob’s speech captures the essence of current European Conservative opinion. However, within the mainstream European Union/European Parliament, the election of President Donald Trump has triggered fear and apprehension in many if not most of the bureaucracy and mainstream members. They know that change is coming, they don’t like it very much, and they are continuing to do whatever they can to silence conservative voices, thoughts and opinions through censorship as well as any other systems and methods they can deploy.

The following is provided with Rob’s permission and support.

Hope, Change, and Making Europe Great Again

Robert Roos, Former MEP (Conservative), Netherlands

Change will not come if we wait for someone else, or if we delay for another time. The words of Barack Obama, spoken during his historic campaign in 2008, still resonate—but today, they carry a very different meaning. It is a rallying cry for patriots, conservatives, and all who believe in freedom, sovereignty, and the dignity of our nations to stand together. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.

In 2008, Obama’s words signaled the dawn of a new era: one marked by social justice campaigns and the rise of "wokeism." For years, these ideas were cloaked in promises of progress and inclusivity.

But what have they truly delivered? Today, we see the devastating consequences—fractured societies, eroded national identities, and an alarming loss of freedoms.

But, the tide is turning. The reelection of President Trump has sent a clear and powerful message from the people of the United States. The message is simple: We want our country back.

We want to be proud of our flag, our culture, and our heritage. We demand affordable, reliable energy to power our homes and businesses. We seek real food from our farmers, not synthetic substitutes dictated by unelected technocrats. We want secured borders, prosperity, peace, and the ability to pursue happiness without interference.

The overwhelming MAGA victory—President Trump reclaiming the presidency, the Senate, the House, and the popular vote— reflects a mandate that is impossible to ignore.

For too long, the radical left has sought to dismantle the pillars of our civilization. Obama’s policies, often presented as ‘progress’, initiated a chain of events with devastating effects. I’ll give you four examples:

1. The Arab Spring, spurred by social media campaigns, unleashed waves of instability that flooded Europe with millions of migrants. Our historic continent—once a beacon of cultural and intellectual achievements—is now grappling with security threats and the erosion of its identity and culture.

2. The war in Ukraine, provoked by Obama’s NeoCon allies, has brought untold suffering. It began with the removal of Ukraine’s democratically elected leader in 2014, setting the stage for conflict. These NeoCons, in collusion with the Military-Industrial Complex, are as culpable as any aggressor.

3. Critical Race Theory, a twisted ideology. It is nothing short of racism repackaged, weaponized to pit communities against each other.

4. Censorship and suppression of free speech. Through NGOs and the so-called "Censorship Industrial Complex," they controlled narratives and silenced dissenting voices.

Their strategy has always been sophisticated—using fear, globalist policies, the illusion of moral superiority, and ‘democracy’ of institutions instead of democracy of the people.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the Green Deal, and the WHO’s pandemic overreach are all symptoms of a broader agenda: a transfer of power from the people to unaccountable elites.

Even NATO, once a coalition of nations united against foreign aggression, has now also become a tool wielded to suppress populist movements among its own people.

But we are not powerless. We the People represent true democracy. If we unite, we can reverse this destructive course.

The momentum of the MAGA movement can inspire change across Europe and beyond. Now is the time to build a unified front that transcends party lines and minor disagreements.

We must Make Europe Great Again by:

1. Restoring Free Speech: Reverse the Digital Services Act and protect public discourse.

2. Ensuring Freedom: No Central Bank Digital Currencies. No digital IDs. We are born free and do not need technocratic controls.

3. Dismantling the Green Deal: End this social engineering project that sacrifices our economies and energy and food security for an illusion of environmental progress.

4. Defending Our Borders: Protect our nations from uncontrolled migration that threatens both safety and cultural heritage. National civil rights must take precedence over globalist human rights.

5. Exposing Corruption: Demand full transparency in dealings with corporations and NGOs.

6. Deregulating Economies: Empower small and medium-sized businesses—the backbone of our prosperity. Deregulation fuels innovation and competitiveness.

7. Restoring National Sovereignty: Renegotiate or cancel harmful international agreements and treaties.

Change will not come if we wait for someone else or another time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek. Obama’s words, once a banner for radical policies, now serve as a call to reverse the damage inflicted on our nations and it’s people.

Let us unite, work together, and make this a reality. Let us Make Europe Great Again.