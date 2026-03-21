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Malone News

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Ed Campbell's avatar
Ed Campbell
2h

Dr. Malone, thanks very much for putting all this information together in a clear concise manner. I try to stay informed about issues that could affect my health, mid 70s male with respiratory problems, and articles like this are very helpful. Your work is very much appreciated.

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D D's avatar
D D
3h

Interestingly, what I find most disturbing is reading about your former ACIP involvement. I know something will change in regard to this current state, but the unknown outcome is devastating. And this research is invaluable information and recommendation of change of the vaccine for the elderly.

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