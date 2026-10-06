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Scott McColloch's avatar
Scott McColloch
9h

Darya Shipilova appears to be a tragic case of a worker at a biological research facility who might have not received appropriate preventative care commensurate with her employment. My question is why this obscure incident has received so much attention in the Western media. Fear Porn prior to the US Mid-term elections?

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
10h

Why has this become global news? If antibiotics are the solution, case closed. If the push is to rationalize and perpetuate bio warfare efforts, then it is another matter. Creating GOF pathogens and then creating a antidote seems to be driving this continued push to have RNA injections as the solution. The negative health impact of the RNA injections for the Covid con continues to be revealed and the march towards oblivion continues. I will say it again: Over 30,000 Americans die of C-Diff each year and it does not get a foot note in the medical world or in the public media.

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