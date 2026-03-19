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Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
9h

An intentional omission is the same as a LIE. Period!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
9h

Risk/Benefit Ratio upside down! So many studies out of England have been massaged and have been bogus. Lancet has been a conduit to spread the bias to push the vaccine narrative. They destroyed Dr. Wakefield's career for reporting the high risk on MMR. He has been vindicated and this has not reached the general public. The push to keep the current vaccination schedule in the US is just the latest effort using a judge to block RFK Jr. ACIP meeting was canceled for this week because of it!

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