Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ComeQuicklyLord's avatar
ComeQuicklyLord
7h

Thank you for the Audio and Written transcript. These essays have been thought provoking.

Israel turned over Gaza to its occupants in 2005, which included functioning green houses, that provided Israel and Europe with vegetables, to include watermelon—it was a multi-million dollar business, which Israeli’s were forced to abandon.

As soon as the Israelis left, the green houses, synagogues, and other buildings were systematically destroyed, out of pure hatred for the Jewish people. When they realized they destroyed an an agricultural and rvonomic opportunity they asked Israel to help rebuild them—crickets, for just reasons.

After receiving billions of dollars of International Aide, instead of building a robust economy and infrastructure, they created, IMO, the world’s largest welfare state, and a structure that foments hatred toward the Jewish people, and America.

They could have created a government that openly trades with Israel, but did not, and IMO, still refuses to do so. How can a person, let alone a government, help those who refuse to grow and thrive on their own, but rather, insists on your destruction? Hatred and envy are destructive behaviors.

May God grant Israel and the United States wisdom to maneuver through this political and ideological mine field.

Reply
Share
11 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
anna george's avatar
anna george
7h

An amazing read! Thank you for what must have been days to put together.

Historical content to which I had no idea nor any way to ever get. We Americans do Not understand either these people or what they are forced to do to simply survive. I’ll never understand the hatred of the Jewish people. Why? They appear to be “regular people”, have a religion that goes back centuries but other countries want them gone which will never happen. They are God’s chosen. Sadly, it just has to be demonic.

Reply
Share
6 replies
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture