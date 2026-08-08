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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
2h

Make no mistake! Islam is their and our most violent and barbarian foe.

Israel is the canary in the coal mine for the civilized world.

They need a free hand when it comes to their own self defense because if Islam is allowed to destroy Israel, the rest of the world may follow.

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Deb's avatar
Deb
2h

Extremely interesting analysis. Thank you for doing the heavy lifting! God bless you both!

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