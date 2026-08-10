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Malone News

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Mark's avatar
Mark
1h

Morning Doc's.

Exceptional series, thoroughly enjoyed it and am better educated because of it.

Seems that if all the foreign meddling and money stopped that the people living there would settle this much more quickly. Probably be blood shed but, in my opinion, there would be less blood spilled.

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2 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
1h

Amazing body of work! You have been able to break down a very complicated subject and help educate those of us who only listen to news accounts. Thank you!

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