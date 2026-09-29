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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Similar view. A lot of show casing for technology and creating new band aid approaches and not addressing the root causes dominated. Using AI to created new chemical entities in warp speed is not the answer. Prevention was used as the in word that says they are in support of MAHA, but their individual agendas speak otherwise. It was not what what was said, but what they avoided discussing. The fraud that has been created and perpetuated that is finally being addressed is a positive. The fact that NIH keeps funding RNA initiatives just makes no sense. A number of times it was stated "We have two years" meaning it will all be reversed with what little progress has been made when Trump leaves office. Then we can go back to doing what we have been doing. A lot of generalization and rhetoric. No real discussion of root causes. Bottom line: Maintaining a sick care system masquerading as a healthcare system is the most profitable way to go. Not for good health but ROI for the investors. The American way.

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Uncle Mikey's avatar
Uncle Mikey
2h

Love Skynyrd. Rock on. 😂😂😂

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