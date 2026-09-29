VP Vance and Secretary Kennedy speaking at the MAHA Summit today.

Vance spoke out early about his own mRNA vaccine injury and, as a senator, was willing to question what was happening at a time when doing so came with real political and personal costs. For that, I will always be grateful.

Beyond that, I really like Vance’s political instincts. He understands rural and Middle America in a way that few politicians do. And I think he understands the Zoomers, too, a generation that is getting absolutely screwed by the economic and political system they inherited.

BTW, Dr. Oz and his team really are rock stars. They have done extraordinary work digging into fraud, waste, and abuse within Medicare and CMS, and they deserve far more credit for it.

Whatever else I may think about today’s summit, and frankly, I think you all know how I feel about the MAHA Summit, at least one very good thing came out of it.

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Bonus points!

As endorsed by the man himself, Fat JD singing Freebird!