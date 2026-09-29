VP Vance and Secretary Kennedy speaking at the MAHA Summit today.
Vance spoke out early about his own mRNA vaccine injury and, as a senator, was willing to question what was happening at a time when doing so came with real political and personal costs. For that, I will always be grateful.
Beyond that, I really like Vance’s political instincts. He understands rural and Middle America in a way that few politicians do. And I think he understands the Zoomers, too, a generation that is getting absolutely screwed by the economic and political system they inherited.
BTW, Dr. Oz and his team really are rock stars. They have done extraordinary work digging into fraud, waste, and abuse within Medicare and CMS, and they deserve far more credit for it.
Whatever else I may think about today’s summit, and frankly, I think you all know how I feel about the MAHA Summit, at least one very good thing came out of it.
Bonus points!
As endorsed by the man himself, Fat JD singing Freebird!
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Similar view. A lot of show casing for technology and creating new band aid approaches and not addressing the root causes dominated. Using AI to created new chemical entities in warp speed is not the answer. Prevention was used as the in word that says they are in support of MAHA, but their individual agendas speak otherwise. It was not what what was said, but what they avoided discussing. The fraud that has been created and perpetuated that is finally being addressed is a positive. The fact that NIH keeps funding RNA initiatives just makes no sense. A number of times it was stated "We have two years" meaning it will all be reversed with what little progress has been made when Trump leaves office. Then we can go back to doing what we have been doing. A lot of generalization and rhetoric. No real discussion of root causes. Bottom line: Maintaining a sick care system masquerading as a healthcare system is the most profitable way to go. Not for good health but ROI for the investors. The American way.
Love Skynyrd. Rock on. 😂😂😂