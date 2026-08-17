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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
1hEdited

Did anyone else catch that the abortion clinic actually states that it offers abortions from 5-31 + 6 weeks (that equals 37 weeks)...

It was in the fine print - under FAQs (I took a screenshot and that is in the essay)

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2h

"After 24 weeks, they can deliver the baby, and that is the safest way to protect the mom. If she doesn’t want the baby, she can always give it up for adoption. You must have a lot of hate in you to do this. This isn’t about our president or women’s rights. This is about people trying to kill children."

Very apt.

And these same people will say with a straight face that it's "normal and necessary" to surgically and chemically mutilate people to "make them the opposite 'gender.'"

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