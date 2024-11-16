How bad can it be?

As I have written about before, glyphosate (Round-up) and other herbicides are sprayed on almost all of our commercial grains, legumes, and seed oil crops to kill the plants all at once, thus making the processing much easier. These desiccants, as they are called, are found in trace amounts in our commercial grains and seed oils as well as legumes. That means in our breads, flours, crackers, cookies, cakes and snack foods that are not labelled organic will most likely contain glyphosates. You know, pretty much all of the food found on the inside aisles of our grocery stores. This use of glyphosate as a desiccant is relatively new.

The chart below speaks for itself, with corn, soybeans, and wheat using most of the administered glyphosate product.

Of course, round-up-ready soybeans, corn, and wheat have also increased glyphosate usage. Elevated weed resistance to glyphosate has also driven substantial increases in usage.

Big Ag screams that they couldn’t possibly do without this chemical to grow food. But one has to wonder what they did before glyphosate became a farming staple.

This is all beside the point.

About 300 million pounds of glyphosate are used in the USA yearly, representing a 300-fold increase in agricultural use from 1974 to 2014.

Over the past five years, the number of peer-reviewed papers documenting real harms has also grown exponentially.

Cancer

Epidemiology

Fertility, pregnancy and reproductive harms

Gut/inflammation

Neurologic damage/ Autism

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Obesity

Organ damage/Other

Animals/Environment

A series of future Substacks will cover these categories in more detail. Frankly, the amount of literature is overwhelming.

Below are 45 peer-reviewed papers on the harms done by low-level glyphosate exposure to the reproductive system, semen quality (and quantity), and harms done to developing fetuses - including multigenerational effects (damage to the F2 generation - whose grandparents were exposed to glyphosate).

Many of these studies assess damage to human subjects from large data sets and clinical trials; these papers are indicated in bold font below.

If you have family or friends trying to conceive or who might be considering starting a family, please share this substack.

It may change their lives for the better.

In conclusion, please consider buying organic produce and grains whenever possible. Even if it means a significant change in diet. Avoid processed foods and eat out as little as possible - health starts at home.

