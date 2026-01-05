Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
6hEdited

A great and successful action by our troops and president Trump for deciding to remove Maduro from power to face American justice. The regular lefty morons are protesting and calling for the US to return Maduro back to Venezuela and to power. It was the same idiots who were protesting Israel and whatever else the administration does. Venezuelans who have escaped the Maduro regime were quoted as saying these people are clueless while they cried in the streets almost not being able to believe he has been overthrown and the country is much closer to finally being free. Trump could cure cancer and Alzheimer’s and you would find people protesting it and others refusing to take the treatment because TDS is that real. Aside from weakening Iran and others in the Axis of resistance we are seeing people protesting in Iran which I believe will finally lead to regime change there. I feel Cuba is teetering too. Getting communism out of the western hemisphere is incredibly important for our security but the libtards have no interest in that. I hope Canada is watching too. Should they fail in getting China reigned in might signal their near future too with most Canadians welcoming a US takeover. The US finally flexing its might again is glorious to see. Reminds me of Reagan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Uncle Mikey's avatar
Uncle Mikey
6h

Wow! I never imagined it would be this deep! Thanks for keeping us up to date. There is so little I feel I can trust anymore, it is reassuring to see further solid justification.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture