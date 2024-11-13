Yesterday, Emerald Robinson and I appeared on “The Absolute Truth” to discuss MAHA, the FDA, and the transition to the Trump Presidency.

The video is below, followed by the transcript.

The MAHA nomination site discussed in the clip can be found here.

MAHA NOMINATIONS

The Transcript:

E. Robinson:

File this under Promises made, promises kept. The Trump transition team has allowed RFK Junior to create a website where anyone can submit recommendations for possible leaders in the incoming Trump administration's medical and health policy programs. Some names have already been proffered, such as Current Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladipo.

“I actually would like to be secretary of HHS, and the reason I would like to do that is because, so I'm in it for impact. If I can't have impact, I'm not in it.”

E. Robinson:

Another name that has been floated for HHS was one of RFK Junior's closest confidants Casey Means, and of course, there's the man himself, RFK Jr, whose followers desperately want to see him have a leading role with health policy in the new Trump administration. Many have speculated he would be up for the head of the Food and Drug Administration. Though all of this remains in flux, at least that is until the results of the United States Senate leadership race are determined. If Rick Scott were to become the next head of descendant men like Lao and RFK Jr would have no problem getting in. If however, people like John Thon or John Cornyn got the top spot in the Senate, it might become a revenge of the swamp type situation similar to what we had in Trump's first term in office. But here's what's at stake. The swamp creatures who are already aligning against Donald Trump and his preferred cabinet picks are the same clowns who gave us forced vaccinations during COVID-19 vaccines that now even European leaders are calling bio weapons. It is critical that this time Donald Trump gets people in positions of power who will actually protect America from the types of evil geniuses who force these bio weapons on us in the first place. Enjoy us now is Dr. Robert Malone. He's the author of the most recent book, Swar Enforcing the New World Order. Dr. Malone, it's good to see you today. I think now we have an opportunity to actually counter that new world order, wouldn't you say?

Dr. Malone:

Yeah, Emerald, I think it's as encouraging as it's ever been. You ran that clip just a moment ago, that frame regarding the involvement of NATO in promoting the totalitarian responses to Covid, including the mandate vaccines, and there's a recent statement floating on Twitter of the head of NATO currently suggesting that they might throw the United States out, which seems a little bit interesting. Clearly things are getting shaken up in the new world order among these folks that have been trying to advance a one world government. And I think that it's time to get your popcorn and watch carefully as to what's going on. You'll see the next shoe to drop, I think it is going to be the actions regarding Ukraine, of course, and the actions regarding the World Health Organization, the International Health Regulations, which Donald Trump is unequivocally stating he's going to reject and withdraw from. And that's been a pet cause of myself and many of the colleagues around me - to try to get that WHO stance revised.

E. Robinson:

In fact, let's take a listen to exactly to what Donald Trump had to say recently about the WHO.

World Health Organization has become nothing more than a corrupt globalist scam paid for by the United States, but owned and controlled by China. For this reason, it was my great honor to terminate America's relationship with a World Health Organization. (Donald Trump).

Then a clip from Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization was viewed, where he said:

WHO did not impose anything on anyone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not lockdowns, not mask mandates, not vaccine mandates (Tedros)

E. Robinson:

Sounds a little worried to me, like he is trying to rewrite history.

Dr. Malone:

Yeah, Tedros is a pretty sneaky character. He is very facile and will say anything, I think, to protect himself. It's time for him to, let's say, retire. We have a different kind of new world order coming on right now under Donald Trump's leadership. As I said in one tweet a few days ago, the cockroaches seem to be scattering and I look forward to this. It's going to be a fascinating ride, even if I'm just sitting by the sidelines commentating like you do and writing on Substack, et cetera. This is going to be a great show.

E. Robinson:

Are you willing to serve, though, if asked, I would imagine there's some conversations, at least in some advisor roles for you, Dr. Malone.

Dr. Malone:

Well, that's kind. I'm not holding my breath on that. I have been contacted by a few people. It turns out, there are at least four different HHS transition teams.

E. Robinson:

That's what most people don't know.

Dr. Malone:

Yeah, and I was asked by CBS news to discuss this, among other things. They were taken aback by that fact. But what I said was - this is a classic DC strategy to overcome groupthink where you set up multiple teams. This is what was done to develop the Marshall Plan. It's actually quite astute if, in fact, that's what Donald Trump is doing. That is setting up autonomous teams to vet candidates and then make those recommendations independently. Then, I guess Susie Wiles will be able to integrate all of it and make her decisions.

But talking about Suzy Wiles. In a recent article, I think it was in Politico, they made the case that Suzy really doesn't like folks talking the press without authorization. So I'm going to be a little parsimonious here. But I've indicated that I would be glad to serve my country to the best of my ability if asked to do so. But I'm not seeking anything. I'm not in this for power. Kind of like the stance of the congressman that was just on in your prior segment: I am willing to serve, I'll do so as well as I can, but I'm acutely aware of the nature of DC culture. He mentioned he's 60, I'm now 65, another four years of bureaucratic knife fighting doesn't sound like my idea of a good time.

E. Robinson:

And you have, I am well aware you have a wonderful life in the countryside of Virginia and that's not easy to leave. It would actually be quite the sacrifice. If people knew what the beautiful area is like, that you live in. Not only is it about personnel and getting out of this multilateral institution of the WHO and getting out from underneath their power, it's also about reforming our own institutions or even dismantling them here at home. And I understand you have some really good ideas about how to go about that when it comes to the FDA and the CDC.

Dr. Malone:

So a colleague of mine, and I'm going to withhold his name right now because of all the dynamics of the transition team, that I met with during the election watch for the MAHA team asked me to come up with my list of reforms, particularly for the Food and Drug Administration that I suggest might be considered. Then he wants that to be integrated with other ideas. He's going to undoubtedly generate his own master list of items to discuss as policy.

The FDA clearly suffers from mission creep, as does the CDC. Remember, the CDC is not a chartered agency and many things that should be within the FDA are over at CDC, such as the tracking of adverse events - that belongs within the FDA. There's a good question about whether the FDA should be engaged in research or whether that should be more properly allocated to NIH.

The FDA has a number of agencies including a food safety component and mission, and that is one of the specific targets that RFK Junior is talking about - basically completely clearing the decks on that group. But how do I say this? The FDA is currently in a major reorganization for their food safety enterprise, and they had set up a blue ribbon commission that had studied the issues. That commission (NGO) had suggested that the FDA be restructured into two major divisions: pharmaceutical and food (safety). A recent congressional act clearly puts the FDA in charge of food safety over and above USDA. Remember Bobby's mandate coming from Trump, which is CDC, FDA, NIH, and USDA? That cuts across cabinet levels, and that fits with the proposed reorg, which the FDA is only partially interested in complying with, which is laid out their documents about their plans to reorganize on the food side. They're putting the usual kind of DEI equity type of language in there, which has to be stripped out.

As was done with the housing and urban development (under Dr. Ben Carson), there needs to be a methodical assessment of the regs and policies. That assessment should seek opportunities to deregulate that are intelligent, and that still preserve safety for the general population. That will allow restructuring so that we don't have these perverse incentives. For instance, policies that allow for the FDA personnel to go work in the industry that they've been regulating. And of course, Donald Trump is talking about that. I'm hearing all the things that I and many other people have been barking about for years now. I'm hearing them coming out of Donald Trump's mouth, which is really encouraging.

E. Robinson:

That is encouraging. Do you think the biopharmaceutical industry is very concerned about the next Trump presidency.

Dr. Malone:

On Twitter, there has been circulated posts whereby a number of people are asserting that there have been meetings by the top biopharma leaders as well as the top globalist leaders, basically doing a threat assessment and planning how they're going to counter the Trump administration and what they see as likely to come out the Trump administration. So they don't seem to be trying to co-opt Trump and his administration, but rather discussing how do they resist that? The first salvo there is the Mitch McConnell’s effort for the secret vote in the Senate versus the advocacy of many for Rick Scott.

E. Robinson:

It'll be interesting to see how this progresses. Of course some of it does hinge on who is in Senate leadership and getting people confirmed. One of the names floating around for Ag Secretary was Representative Thomas Massey, who's been on this show several times in the past. We always have fun conversations with him.

Dr. Malone:

He's brilliant.

E. Robinson:

Absolutely brilliant.

E. Robinson:

An inventor. He built his own chicken grazing machine called the Klux Capacitor. He's an actual real farmer, but he's also a scientist. There's been mixed reporting. It was rumored that he might be in consideration for Ag. secretary. Then someone who's working with transition today told me that's not true. I don't know whether it's true or not, but I think he would be great.

Dr. Malone:

Yeah, what I had heard unequivocal statements was that he was selected, and Joel Salatin, another famous Virginia regenerative farmer, was already tapped to join him <RWM - that came from Salatin’s blog, however, Massie has stated that this is unconfirmed>. That would be a huge plus. On the Ag. side, there is the opportunity to imagine agriculture in the United States moving off of the Nixon era. Sec. of Ag. Earl Butts under Nixon started the “get big or get out” policy at the USDA. With the reasoning being: “We have to feed the world”

What we need now is an emphasis on decentralized, local production. Enabling, not necessarily forcing the entire food supply manufacturing process out of big Ag, but rather enabling small producers. And of course, the Amish, who it seems made a dent in the election in Pennsylvania in particular, have been subjected to all kinds of pressure because of their selling raw milk – “sin of sins” - another public health “sin” is selling raw milk and consuming raw milk.

But if there are some changes in these nuances having to do with slaughterhouse policy it would make a huge difference. For instance, now – almost only the very, very large, (it's like half a dozen slaughterhouses across the United States have survived that process nearly all the cattle) because of USDA policy. By making it so that you can enable local slaughterhouses, like we still have here in Virginia, which are absolutely necessary to make it possible for people to go farm to table with their meat products.

So there's a number of things that can be done, and if some team like Massey and Salatin get in, I think we really can look forward to a revitalization of the small farm. And then we can revitalize the small towns. In that case, we can revitalize the “garbage,” “deplorables”, flyover state and small towns because they all got destroyed by the big Ag – with their “get big or get out” agenda, which served mostly the interests of Wall Street and John Deere. It absolutely didn't serve the interests of the American farmer, and nor the American consumer. So I think that in the same logic I'm hearing floated by people who are very close to Bobby, is that they are looking at reorganizing the FDA general policy in ways that what I hear are more akin to the way the nutraceutical arm of the pharmaceutical industry works, where it's a lot more decentralized, a lot more enabling of innovation, a lot more small suppliers and a little bit more of an attitude that it's up to the consumer to make their own decisions about purity, safety, identity, et cetera.

And that the FDA might be more like, you could think of it as a label that would provide the consumer some guarantee that certain standards have been met with a pharmaceutical, but that this stranglehold over the industry would be stopped. Remember Emerald, the way that the game works. Why do we have all of these masses of regulations? Who wins in a highly regulated industry?

The people that win are the big boys. They're the only ones that can afford to comply. And so they have an incentive to have more and more and more regulations because they're the only ones that can handle it. And that basically becomes a weapon to keep small competitors out. And that is absolutely part of the dynamic that's going on with big pharma. What it results in, is a situation where the American consumer is not able to get access to breakthrough pharmaceuticals that are being developed and deployed offshore in Latin America and in Asia particular, such as the peptide therapies and regenerative stem cell technology, et cetera. Essentially, what we've been doing is exporting our risk in pharmaceuticals offshore, and that's not right. It results in a delay in the availability of innovative products for the American consumer. So again, this is a challenge.

How do we balance safety and purity, while enabling innovation? And I think that that has to be our mindset, together with faith in the free market. Let's have faith in the American people that they can make decisions about their own health if they're given access to the information.

Frankly, I'm a little afraid of how angry some people are that are in the Kennedy camp- and for good reason, because they've been stonewalled for decades in terms of getting access to the information, the data, the defamation that they've been subjected to by CDC and FDA enablers and big pharma. And Bobby's the poster child for this, but it's not just Bobby. It's a team behind him that, to quote from Network, “they're mad as hell and they're not going to take it anymore.”

E. Robinson:

Good. Well, a lot of us are. I think that's how the General American feels today, and I think that's why we got that definitive outcome in the November election, Dr. Robert Malone.

So good to see you, my friend. We're going to have lots to talk about in the coming weeks.

Dr. Malone:

Thanks Emerald. Thanks for having me on.

End of transcript.

