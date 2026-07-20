MAHA Inc.: The Machine, the Figurehead, and the Base

The view from inside Washington. Who actually runs the health department, and whether the movement’s founder can win back the people he has lost.

Executive summary Make America Healthy Again has become a corporation. A super PAC, three nonprofits, a trademark, and a holding company now carry the brand, built by the publisher Tony Lyons and the financier Mark Gorton, with the secretary’s son on the commercial board. Inside the health department, operational power has passed from Kennedy’s original circle to the cost-control wing that Mehmet Oz built at Medicare. Chris Klomp, Oz’s former deputy, runs daily operations and is now nominated as the department’s second in command. Kennedy keeps the brand and his signature health fights. He has lost the machinery, and he sits most of the way to a figurehead. His base has turned on him. Glyphosate, the food loophole, and the mRNA platform each ended with the movement’s demands unmet, because governing inside the MAGA coalition forced the compromises. That leaves a hard problem for a 2028 run he keeps denying. He cannot easily win back a base he alienated while serving, and every recovery path carries a cost. The anti-war lane is the most tempting and the most dangerous, because the version circulating in the movement rests on an unproven and antisemitic claim that a foreign lobby controls the president. Two findings cut against the loudest stories. A recent claim that Elon Musk funded the movement is overstated. The documented figure is three million dollars to a pro-Trump PAC, not the six million alleged, and not seed capital for the health agenda. Winning may also miss the point. Under super PAC law a presidential campaign pays its operators whether or not it succeeds, and the MAHA apparatus is already a candidacy held in escrow. This is the view from inside Washington. The movement reads it differently, and the capital has misjudged Kennedy before.

Eighteen months in, Make America Healthy Again has changed shape twice. The movement hardened into a corporation. The department slipped from Kennedy’s own people toward the White House. A third problem now shadows both. The base that carried Kennedy feels betrayed on the issues it cares about most. That matters for a 2028 run he keeps denying, because a figurehead cannot lead an insurgency.

This account comes from inside the Beltway. It rests on the Washington press and on the operatives who run these groups. That vantage reads org charts, donor filings, and personnel moves well, and grassroots faith badly. In the capital’s telling, Kennedy is a diminished official inside a machine. In much of the base’s telling, he is a fighter under siege. The documents favor the first reading. The base lives the second. Hold both in your mind as you read through this essay.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The apparatus

Tony Lyons built the machine. He founded Skyhorse Publishing, Kennedy’s book publisher for two decades. He and Mark Gorton seeded American Values 2024, the super PAC behind Kennedy’s presidential run, then rebranded it as MAHA PAC (Isenstadt 2025).

Gorton co-founded Tower Research Capital in 1998, one of the oldest high-frequency trading firms, now spread across offices on four continents (Tower Research Capital 2025). In 2000 he created LimeWire, the peer-to-peer file-sharing program that at its 2007 peak sat on roughly a third of the world’s computers (Institutional Investor 2014). A federal court shut it down in 2010 and found Gorton personally liable for copyright infringement. He settled with the record labels for about one hundred five million dollars (SlashGear 2023). Wall Street trading and a shuttered file-sharing empire built the money now underwriting the movement.

Four more entities grew around the PAC (Children’s Health Defense 2025). MAHA Action runs advocacy and now holds the trademark. Policy work sits with the MAHA Institute. Donations to the MAHA Center are tax deductible. The commercial arm is MAHA Holdings.

MAHA Holdings sits closest to the family, and it is the least transparent of the five. Kennedy’s twenty-eight-year-old son, Finn Kennedy, holds a board seat and helped organize the movement’s marquee industry summit (E&E News 2025). He also invests at the venture firm 8VC, which backs health, manufacturing, and defense companies (E&E News 2025). He put the entity’s purpose in plain commercial terms. It exists to accelerate private industry adoption of the MAHA agenda (MAHA Action 2025). That agenda is the one his father sets as secretary. The entity keeps no public website and discloses neither its ownership nor its revenue model (Children’s Health Defense 2025; Consumer Federation of America 2025).

The brand carries a paid history. Kennedy earned one hundred thousand dollars in licensing fees from the MAHA marks, then transferred the trademark to a Wyoming LLC managed by Del Bigtree for no compensation (Associated Press 2025; Washington Post 2025). The incentives run the way public-choice economics predicts. Concentrated benefits reach those who hold the brand and sell the products. The costs disperse across a movement that supplies the moral energy for free.

The Musk claim

Sasha Latypova put the funding question on the table in July (Latypova 2026). She read the MAHA Alliance filings and concluded that six million dollars of the roughly eight million raised came from one donor, Elon Musk. From there she argued that Musk underwrote the movement and owns Kennedy. Part of this checks out. The headline number does not.

Musk did fund MAHA Alliance. The documented figure is three million dollars, given on October 22, 2024, through the Elon Musk Revocable Trust. CNN, NBC, CBS, and The Hill report the same three million, each citing the same FEC filings (CNN 2024; NBC News 2024; CBS News 2024; The Hill 2024). Against the committee’s cycle total near eight million, that was the largest single donation (OpenSecrets 2024). It was about a third of the money, not three quarters.

Six million runs to roughly double the record. No outlet and no FEC summary supports it, and the period filings fit one three-million contribution rather than two (FEC 2024). The likely source of the larger figure is a separate sum she cites, the two point one million that American Values 2024 sent to MAHA Alliance. That money came from Timothy Mellon and Nicole Shanahan, not from Musk. Adding it to Musk’s total does not make it his. One detail also fails to line up. She places the Musk trust in Dallas. The trust named in the reporting sits in Austin (NBC News 2024).

The larger error is what the money was for. MAHA Alliance was not the seed capital of Kennedy’s movement. It was a single-candidate super PAC supporting Trump, registered on September 5, 2024, after Kennedy left the race and endorsed him (OpenSecrets 2024). It ran ads urging Kennedy’s voters to choose Trump in the final stretch (CNN 2024). Musk’s three million was one line in his pro-Trump spending that year, which approached three hundred million dollars (CBS News 2024). This was turnout money wearing a MAHA label. It did not build MAHA Action, the MAHA Institute, or MAHA Holdings, and it did not fund the health agenda.

So the jump from a campaign check to ownership does not hold. A single three-million donation, a third of a small committee that spent on Trump ads and conferences, does not buy a man or a movement. The filings show a contribution and nothing larger.

Latypova’s underlying work is not worthless. Bigtree signed the filings as principal officer. His media firm, Big Truth Inc., collected about three hundred ten thousand dollars, which matches earlier reporting (Associated Press 2025). Mellon’s twenty-five million to American Values 2024 is real (Washington Post 2024). The itemized spending she flags is on the record. Her strongest point survives the correction. A small and cash-hungry movement is cheap to influence, which is a public-choice truth. The three-million check makes that case on its own. Follow the money to the filing, not to the story you already believe.

The old guard

Before February, two people ran the health department in Kennedy’s name. Stefanie Spear controlled the door. She had served Kennedy for twenty years and run communications on his campaign, and she functioned as the gatekeeper to the secretary (World Tribune 2025). Nothing reached him without passing her. Matt Buckham ran the machinery. As chief of staff he controlled personnel and the flow of appointees into the building.

Critics inside the movement called this a cage. Gray Delany, the former director of MAHA implementation, says Spear and Buckham sealed Kennedy off from his own allies and staffed the department with compliant hands (World Tribune 2025). Their defenders called it discipline. Either way, the pair held the immediate office. For a year the chain of command ran through them, not through the career bureaucracy and not through the White House.

The Oz axis

That arrangement ended when the White House found a better instrument. Mehmet Oz runs the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the largest agency inside HHS, with a budget above two trillion dollars (CMS 2025). Chris Klomp served as his deputy, directing the Center for Medicare and drawing up the drug-pricing deals that Trump prizes. Oz called him a generational talent (Deseret News 2026). Trump called him a potential star.

In February the White House lifted Klomp out of CMS and set him over the whole department as chief counselor (Politico 2026). In June it nominated him deputy secretary, the formal second in command. Trump, Kennedy, and Oz announced the choice together (Fox News 2026). The cost-control wing that Oz built at CMS now occupies the top of Kennedy’s department. The reshuffle pushed the movement wing down. Buckham became a senior counselor. Spear kept her title, lost her reach, and remains at the building in a smaller role (HHS 2026; Traylor 2026).

Who governs now

The arrangement raises a hard question about Kennedy himself. On the public record, operational authority has moved to Klomp. Trump says Klomp oversees day-to-day operations (CNN 2026). Klomp ran the searches that produced the nominees for the CDC, the surgeon general, and the FDA (CNN 2026). The White House installed him to keep closer tabs on Kennedy and to align the department with its own aims (Politico 2026).

Kennedy has not been emptied out. He keeps the bully pulpit and the brand, and he still drives his signature moves. He cancelled the BARDA mRNA contracts and remade the vaccine advisory committee. The campaign against synthetic food dyes was his. These are real exercises of a secretary’s power, and they belong to him.

The division is now visible from the capital. Kennedy owns the symbolism and the culture-war health fights. Klomp owns operations, personnel, and the agenda the White House can sell in November. By the capital’s reckoning, a secretary who owns the message but not the machinery is most of the way to a figurehead. Kennedy is not all the way there. He is close.

The revolt

The base sees the drift and resents it. The break came over glyphosate. Kennedy spent years calling the weedkiller a driver of chronic disease, and he won a large verdict against its maker (Slate 2026). In February Trump signed an order shielding glyphosate producers from lawsuits and framing the chemical as a matter of national defense. Kennedy stayed quiet, then defended the order (The Hill 2026). MAHA moms revolted. One Turning Point host said women were leaving the party over it (Slate 2026).

The losses stacked from there. The White House sided with farm lobbyists against pesticide limits in the second MAHA Commission report (New York Times 2026). Lobbyists spent millions to keep the food-safety loophole that Kennedy pledged to close (Daily Beast 2026). The Supreme Court threw out the old Roundup verdict. Each defeat landed on the people who trusted Kennedy to win these exact fights.

The sharpest break is over vaccines. In June a group of medical-freedom activists led by Mary Talley Bowden, with Naomi Wolf and others, sent Kennedy an open letter accusing him of a bait and switch on the mRNA platform (Bowden 2026). They want the shots pulled from the market and the PREP Act repealed. They warned that MAHA voters can walk away. Mike Adams and Sayer Ji, longtime allies, turned on Kennedy over a single pro-MMR statement. To its hardest core, the movement’s founder now looks like a man who compromised on the founding cause.

The recovery problem

Set the denials aside and assume a run (Kennedy 2025; KFF Health News 2026). Kennedy would face a base he alienated while governing. The disaffection is structural, not a matter of messaging. Governing inside the MAGA coalition forced the compromises that enraged the movement. Big Ag won the pesticide fight and Big Food kept its loophole. The White House took the department. A candidate cannot campaign against the outcomes his own administration produced without indicting himself.

Deliver a trophy

One path runs through a signature win before 2028. The mRNA contract cancellations were a down payment. A reversal on childhood mRNA guidance, or a closed food loophole, would give Kennedy a concrete victory to point at. The obstacle sits above him. Klomp and the White House control the timing, and neither wants a vaccine fight before the midterms.

Blame the captors

A second path casts Kennedy as the thwarted reformer. This is his native register. Kennedy and Spear have long framed him as a lone man of courage besieged by a corrupt machine, and they will keep doing so. When the White House pressed him last summer, he called it a swamp panic and a smear campaign, and vowed that nothing would stop him (Kennedy 2025). So he tells the base that Big Pharma, Big Ag, and the swamp blocked him from the inside. The story has the advantage of being partly true. It carries one complication. The people who blocked him, in the base’s own telling, were Spear and Buckham and the White House he chose to serve. He cannot indict his captivity without admitting he accepted it.

The anti-war lane

That complication has an exit, and current events supply it. In 2026 the United States and Israel went to war with Iran, a conflict that split the coalition and reopened the oldest fault line on the right (Britannica 2026). Thomas Massie, the last consistent anti-war Republican in the House, lost his primary in May to a Trump-backed challenger. It was the most expensive House primary on record, and pro-Israel groups spent more than fifteen million dollars to beat him (Al Jazeera 2026). Tucker Carlson turned the defeat into a thesis. A foreign lobby, he argued, hijacked America First and now runs the party (Carlson 2026).

The thesis hands Kennedy a captor who is not his own staff. If outsiders captured the administration, then Kennedy is a fellow prisoner and not the warden. He can stay loyal to Trump, blame the hijackers, and reach for the anti-war base that the Iran war and the Massie purge left leaderless. That story scales to a larger stage.

The lane is more dangerous than it looks. His own record is the plainest obstacle. In 2024 he called Israel a moral nation, defended its war in Gaza, and pledged it firm support, and the anti-war left attacked him for it (Times of Israel 2024). His campaign, with Spear running communications, declined public debates on the subject (Blumenthal 2023). A pivot to the anti-war banner would reverse his most consistent foreign-policy stance, and the purists remember.

The framing carries its own danger. That pro-Israel groups spent heavily to beat Massie is documented fact (Al Jazeera 2026). That a foreign government controls the president is not. The leap from lobbying to secret control is unproven, and in its strong form it revives an old antisemitic libel. A man already labeled a conspiracy theorist cannot carry that cargo. His enemies would brand him at once, and the brand would hold.

He also cannot run from where he sits. No one campaigns as the anti-war candidate while serving in the cabinet that runs the war. The money that ended Massie, more than thirty million dollars in a single House race, would turn on a sitting secretary with far more to lose. This lane runs through the exit, not the office. It is less a way to blame the captors than a reason to walk out.

Walk out

A third path is exit. Kennedy leaves HHS, sheds the compromises, and runs as the outsider again. This restores the insurgent posture the base rewards. It also forfeits the incumbency, the platform, and the drug-pricing wins that a general electorate likes. Lyons has said the plan is the opposite, to keep Kennedy at HHS into the next administration (Telegraph 2025). Exit burns that plan down.

Buy the turnout

A fourth path leans on the machine. MAHA Inc. has money and a candidate pipeline, and it can paper over disaffection with organization. Money turns out soft supporters. It does not turn out the betrayed. The Bowden letter and the glyphosate revolt come from the true believers, the people a mailer cannot buy back.

None of these paths is clean. The strongest combination pairs a trophy with a villain, a real win plus a machine to blame, told in the victim’s voice he already owns. That still requires the White House to let him win something before November, which it has no reason to do. The base problem and the figurehead problem are one problem. Kennedy lost the power to give the base what it wants at the moment he needs the base most.

The campaign is the product

The recovery problem assumes the goal is winning. Super PAC law makes that goal optional (Malone and Glasspool Malone 2026). American campaign finance runs on an asymmetry. Outside money arrives without limit, and it leaves through consultants, media firms, vendors, and the candidate’s own entities. The vote at the end does not govern the flow. A campaign is a machine for turning donations into contracts.

Defeat still leaves a durable asset. A run builds a donor list, a media brand, and a standing organization, and all three outlast the ballots. The return does not depend on the result. Hopeless campaigns in both parties have worked this way for years, the candidate’s name still raising money long after the race was lost. Losing is not failure when the campaign was the product.

MAHA Inc. is that machine already assembled. The PAC, the nonprofits, the trademark, and the holding company are campaign infrastructure held in escrow. A sitting secretary cannot run, so the allies hold the pieces and wait. A 2028 bid would not build an apparatus. It would switch one on. The engine is finished, staffed, and idling.

So the base problem changes shape. Recovering the base is the task if the aim is to win. If the aim is the campaign itself, a hollow base matters less. A tilting-at-windmills run still pays the consultants and licenses the brand, and it still enriches the circle around the candidate. That is the incentive the law builds. It rewards the attempt regardless of the odds. Whether Kennedy can win in 2028 is one question. Whether a run is worth launching is another, and the second does not wait on the first.

A movement earns its authority from the consent of the people who animate it. MAHA rose on a promise to break captured institutions. Its founder now sits inside one, outranked by the men the White House chose, defending an order he once would have sued. The machine that bears his name keeps raising money and licensing the brand, and his own son sits on the board of its commercial arm. The people who supplied the moral force are drifting off. Kennedy built an apparatus to protect the mission and a coalition to carry it. He is losing command of both at once. He will narrate that loss as a siege, the lone reformer against the machine, because that story has always worked for him. The capital measures power in org charts and reads him as fading. The movement measures power in belief, and by that measure the story is not settled. Whether he can run on a movement he no longer controls is the question the denials are meant to postpone. The Beltway thinks it knows the answer. It has misjudged Kennedy (and the MAHA populist coalition) before.

References

Al Jazeera. 2026. “Massie Race Breaks Spending Record as Pro-Israel Groups Target Trump Critic.” May 18.

Associated Press. 2025. “How Leaders of the MAHA Movement Benefit From Anti-Science Advocacy and Promise Profits to Industry.” October 21.

Blumenthal, Max. 2023. “RFK Jr. Staff Block Israel-Palestine Dialogue.” The Grayzone.

Bowden, Mary Talley. 2026. “Open Letter to Secretary Kennedy on mRNA Vaccine Policy.” June 4.

Britannica. 2026. “2026 Iran War.” Encyclopaedia Britannica.

Carlson, Tucker. 2026. “The Israel Lobby Takes Out Thomas Massie and Kills MAGA.” The Tucker Carlson Show, May 20.

CBS News. 2024. “Elon Musk Spends $277 Million to Back Trump and Republican Candidates.” December 8.

Children’s Health Defense. 2025. “MAHA: A Who’s Who of Groups That Bear the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Slogan in Their Names.” The Defender, November 24.

CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services). 2025. “Dr. Mehmet Oz Shares Vision for CMS.” April 10.

CNN. 2024. “Musk Spent at Least a Quarter-Billion Dollars to Help Elect Donald Trump, New Filings Show.” December 5.

CNN. 2026. “Trump Nominates Chris Klomp as HHS Second in Command.” June 25.

Consumer Federation of America. 2025. “What to Make of ‘MAHA-Con’?” November 19.

Daily Beast, The. 2026. “Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA Agenda Starts to Unravel at FDA Over GRAS.” June 17.

Deseret News. 2026. “Who Is Trump’s ‘Favorite Mormon’ Chris Klomp, Overseeing HHS?” March 24.

E&E News. 2025. “JD Vance, RFK Jr. to Attend MAHA Summit.” Politico, November 12.

FEC (Federal Election Commission). 2024. “MAHA Alliance, Committee C00888172: Filings and Financial Summary.”

Fox News. 2026. “Trump Nominates Chris Klomp for HHS Deputy Secretary, Calls Him ‘a Potential Star.’” June 25.

HHS (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services). 2026. “Surgeon General’s Advisory on the Harms of Screen Use.” May 20.

Institutional Investor. 2014. “The 2014 Trading Technology 40: Mark Gorton.”

Isenstadt, Alex. 2025. “RFK Jr., Allies Rush to Rally the MAHA Movement for 2026.” Axios, August 24.

KFF Health News. 2026. “Kennedy, Balancing MAHA and White House, Says He Won’t Run for President in 2028.” May 16.

Kennedy, Robert F., Jr. 2025. Statement posted to X, August 15.

Latypova, Sasha. 2026. “Who Owns Bobby? Review of MAHA Alliance Financials for 2024-2025.” Due Diligence and Art (Substack), July 17.

MAHA Action. 2025. “The MAHA Summit.” mahaaction.com, November 12.

Malone, Robert W., and Jill Glasspool Malone. 2026. “The Campaign Is the Product.” MALONE.NEWS (Substack).

NBC News. 2024. “Elon Musk Spent a Quarter-Billion Dollars Electing Trump, Including Financing Mysterious ‘RBG PAC.’” December 5.

New York Times, The. 2026. “Leaked Draft of Second MAHA Commission Report Declines to Restrict Pesticides.” Reported via secondary coverage, March.

OpenSecrets. 2024. “PAC Profile: MAHA Alliance (C00888172).”

Politico. 2026. “RFK Jr. Shakes Up Leadership Team.” February 12.

SlashGear. 2023. “The History of LimeWire: How It Worked and What Happened to It.” July 25.

Slate. 2026. “Trump Betrayed the MAHA Movement This Week. RFK Jr.’s Reaction Was Telling.” February 21.

Telegraph, The. 2025. “RFK Jr. Should Have Second Term as Health Secretary, Say Allies.”

The Hill. 2024. “Musk Spent at Least $250M to Help Elect Trump, Filings Show.” December 6.

The Hill. 2026. “Kennedy Doubles Down on Defense of Trump Glyphosate Order Amid MAHA Backlash.” February 23.

Times of Israel, The. 2024. “2024 Dark Horse RFK Jr. Questions Need for Gaza Truce, Defends Israeli Offensive.” March 21.

Tower Research Capital. 2025. “Firm Overview.” tower-research.com.

Traylor, Jake. 2026. “White House Moves to Sideline Key RFK Jr. Aide as Part of HHS Shake-Up.” MS NOW, February 17.

Washington Post. 2024. “The Biggest Campaign Donors of the 2024 Election.”

Washington Post. 2025. “RFK Jr. Sought to Trademark MAHA, Transferred It to an Ally’s LLC.” January.

World Tribune. 2025. “Who Is Stefanie Spear: RFK Jr.’s Gatekeeper Accused of ‘Ruthlessly Sidelining’ His MAHA Allies.” October 31.