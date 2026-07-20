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Pamela Lorenz's avatar
Pamela Lorenz
6h

What started as a grassroots movement with high ideals is now infested with the “Machine”, the “Corporation”, …the SWAMP…something that will be extremely difficult to clean up (like a cesspool) We still believe in and fight for our goals of a more healthy country but the monster called Federal Government is like a Medusa- cut off one deadly head and more grow in its place.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
6h

Sounds like the usual inside beltway politics that most of us hate and why approval numbers for Congress and/or government in general are lower than a snake’s belly! Money always wins mostly to the detriment of American people.

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