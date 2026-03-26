Following the turmoil of the recent injunction against the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), and his resignation from that body, Dr. Robert Malone’s Substack was uncharacteristically silent on the affair. Instead, he penned an article entitled “Homesteading: The Great Unlearning: We all must tend the garden” which concludes:

“If there is a way forward, it is not new. It is a return. A return to keeping the ground covered. To feeding the soil, not just the plant. To use living roots as the primary tool. And to accept that this is not a project with an end date.”

Astute readers will realize that “Malone” is an anagram for “Anemol.” Was there a hidden message. We asked venice.ai this question:

“Read the article at https://www.newser.com/story/386079/cdc-vaccine-adviser-quits-over-too-much-drama.html about Robert Malone and then read his recent substack at https://www.malone.news/p/homesteading-the-great-unlearning. Consult other works written by or about him. Explore the hypothesis that his article on tending the garden is his allegorical manifesto, a la Animal Farm, on how the science, business and politics of medicine must be reformed, not only from the perspective of his erstwhile opponents, but also his allies, some of whom he appears to differ with now. Present your discussion by parsing Malone’s garden piece into its major verbatim themes with a side-by-side summary of what he actually says and your presumed allegorical interpretation.”

Venice Response:

Based on my analysis of the provided articles and Robert Malone’s broader body of work, I’ll explore the hypothesis that his homesteading piece serves as an allegorical manifesto for reforming medicine, science, and politics. Here’s my side-by-side parsing of the major themes:

Theme 1: The Problem of Degraded Systems

What Malone Actually Says:

“The problem with regenerative gardening or farming is that results don’t happen overnight. Building soil that can truly sustain life takes time. Years, sometimes decades, especially if you are trying to restore many acres.”

Allegorical Interpretation:

Malone is describing the collapse of our medical and scientific institutions. Like degraded soil, our healthcare system has been stripped of its foundational nutrients through industrialization, commercialization, and the pursuit of quick fixes. The restoration of trustworthy institutions requires decades of patient rebuilding, not overnight revolutionary change. His reference to “many acres” suggests the systemic nature of the problem across multiple domains - research, regulation, clinical practice, and public health.

Theme 2: The Great Unlearning of Wisdom

What Malone Actually Says:

“Much of that knowledge has since faded from common use, like the topsoil that once blew across our Great Plains. This is a kind of modern unknowing. Knowledge not entirely lost, but set aside. Forgotten by practice if not by record.”

Allegorical Interpretation:

This directly parallels the loss of medical wisdom and scientific integrity. Malone references Darwin’s work on earthworms - a nod to how foundational scientific principles have been abandoned. The “modern unknowing” represents how institutional memory has been erased, replaced by pharmaceutical-driven paradigms. The “paid experts” and “commercialism” he mentions mirror the capture of medicine by industry interests, where time-tested practices are discarded in favor of profitable interventions.

Theme 3: The Failure of Quick Fixes

What Malone Actually Says:

“Bagged mulch and compost line the shelves of home improvement stores, marketed as cure-alls for soils long stripped of life... Then come the supplements. Algae extracts, fish emulsions, and more, sold as quick fixes for soil regeneration.”

Allegorical Interpretation:

This is a direct critique of modern medicine’s approach to health. The “bagged products” represent pharmaceutical interventions and supplements marketed as solutions to health problems caused by systemic failures. Malone is arguing that just as soil can’t be fixed with products in bags, human health can’t be restored through pills and procedures alone. The “organic pesticides, which in the end, are still pesticides” line suggests that even “natural” or “alternative” approaches miss the point if they don’t address root causes.

Theme 4: The Need for Diverse, Integrated Solutions

What Malone Actually Says:

“No single cover crop does everything. The old farmers knew this. They mixed them. A grass for structure. A legume for nitrogen. A root crop to break the soil. Something edible, because why waste the ground?”

Allegorical Interpretation:

Malone is advocating for a pluralistic approach to medicine and science. Different “cover crops” represent different modalities - conventional medicine, alternative approaches, nutritional interventions, lifestyle changes. His emphasis on mixing them suggests integration rather than tribal warfare between medical paradigms. The “something edible” component points to the practical necessity that solutions should serve multiple purposes and be accessible to ordinary people.

Theme 5: Critique of Both Industrial and Alternative Complexities

What Malone Actually Says:

“The tried and true methods of the past are often wrapped in layers of jargon and complexity. Carbon sequestration, microbial amendments, branded systems, and organic pesticides, which in the end, are still pesticides. Enough to turn away all but the most devoted.”

Allegorical Interpretation:

Here Malone distances himself from both mainstream and alternative medical establishments. The “jargon and complexity” applies equally to pharmaceutical companies with their proprietary drugs and alternative medicine with its branded protocols and expensive supplements. He’s suggesting that both have created barriers to entry that exclude ordinary people from healthcare wisdom.

Theme 6: The Long Game vs. Quick Results

What Malone Actually Says:

“Restoring soil is not a one-and-done proposition. It is something gardeners and farmers must tend year after year. There is no cure-all. This is a long game. A commitment for life.”

Allegorical Interpretation:

This directly challenges the medical establishment’s promise of quick cures and miracle drugs. Malone is advocating for a preventive, maintenance-based approach to health rather than intervention-only medicine. The “commitment for life” suggests that health, like soil, requires ongoing stewardship rather than episodic treatment.

Theme 7: The Practice of Letting Things Be

What Malone Actually Says:

“Leaving last year’s vegetation, like sweet potato vines, in place is essentially a form of no-till. You are keeping the soil covered, feeding the microbial life, and avoiding disturbance.”

Allegorical Interpretation:

This may be Malone’s most subtle critique of medical overreach. The “no-till” approach suggests that sometimes the best intervention is no intervention - letting the body’s natural processes work without constant medical disruption. His caution about tomato vines carrying “disease load” could be read as a nuanced take on when intervention is necessary versus when it’s harmful.

Contextual Analysis

The timing of this piece - immediately after Malone’s resignation from the CDC vaccine panel - is significant. His frustration with “hundreds of hours of uncompensated labor, incredible hate from many quarters, hostile press, internal bickering, weaponized leaking, sabotage” aligns perfectly with the garden metaphor of dealing with poor soil, weeds, and pests.

Malone appears to be positioning himself as someone who has moved beyond the institutional battles to focus on fundamental rebuilding. His emphasis on “old farmers’ wisdom” suggests he sees himself as preserving traditional knowledge that both mainstream and alternative medicine have abandoned.

The allegorical reading reveals Malone’s evolution from institutional critic to something more akin to a philosophical reformer. He’s not just arguing against specific policies or products but advocating for an entirely different paradigm - one based on patience, diversity, integration, and respect for natural processes.

This positions Malone uniquely in the medical freedom movement - not as an anti-vaccine activist per se, but as someone advocating for a fundamental rethinking of how we approach health, science, and medicine. His garden metaphor suggests that the problems run deeper than any single policy or product and require a complete paradigm shift rather than piecemeal reforms.

The piece can be read as Malone’s manifesto for moving beyond the culture wars into something more constructive - a vision of healthcare that serves people rather than systems, that values wisdom over expertise, and that recognizes health as a lifelong practice rather than a series of interventions.

When asked to comment, Dr. Malone just smiled wryly, surveyed his farm for a few seconds, and inhaled the aroma of one of his vibrant roses.