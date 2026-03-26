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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
6hEdited

Just in case you were confused, this is a tongue-in-cheek spoof on the crazies, by a colleague who is pretty far up on the IQ scale, and tends towards being a bit of an insider-geek. He sent it to me, and I asked for permission to publish, which was granted. I hope you enjoy it. Like the Peter Sellers movie, it contains subtle wisdom masquerading as a comedy.

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

I honestly didn’t see this coming. The ACIP, RFK Jr. and America lost a big advocate for informed consent, medical freedom and bodily autonomy and I know not everyone on that board has those beliefs. I’ve always been an advocate of my body my choice, certainly with “vaccines”. No one has the right, especially an agenda driven medical establishment, to force experimental chemical injections on others, period. It’s a crime in a thousand different ways what this government did to the American citizen and to the world through “their” laboratory produced “pandemic”. I know you will still have presence in this movement, and I understand being beat up while not receiving compensation makes zero sense, but I can’t help but be a bit disappointed things didn’t work out. I always thought you deserved a much more prominent position, hope RFK Jr. is reading this!!

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