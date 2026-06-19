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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
2h

It is now abundantly clear that Fauci, Daszak and others are guilty of treason and murder and should be swinging from the end of a rope.

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AnnMarie's avatar
AnnMarie
2h

This is all wonderful - the truth finally coming out - he's guilty as we all knew he was. But now what? How does his pardon get overturned? Will he ever pay for his crimes? What about all the harm, deaths, and consequences faced by those who were compliant by taking the shot and those who weren't and were punished for it. What does all this amount to if its nothing more than "told you!"

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