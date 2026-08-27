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John Guy
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Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday that officials in Pennsylvania may have made up deaths that they described as associated with measles.

""The announcement appears to have been premature, and the deaths may even have been altogether fabricated by one of the Governor's hopeful staffers," Kennedy wrote in a post on X. "The Lancaster County Coroner says that it has no record of any measles deaths. State law requires that all measles deaths be reported to the coroner."

Lancaster County Coroner Steve Diamantoni told news outlets and a county commissioner that his office had not handled any deaths from measles. The office did see an infant who died shortly after birth from spleen laceration, and an autopsy determined that the primary cause of death was the laceration, Diamantoni told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The pathologist who conducted the autopsy did not feel the death was related to measles, the coroner said. The office, which declined to comment to The Epoch Times, is still investigating the cause of the ruptured spleen.

Kennedy also told reporters in an unrelated press conference in Florida that Pennsylvania officials had not provided information about the deaths to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/rfk-jr-says-pennsylvania-officials-may-have-fabricated-measles-deaths

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Steenroid
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I got natural immunity. The only vaccine I took was smallpox, polio and Hepatitis when I went overseas. When I was a kid getting to miss school with measles, mumps and chickenpox was something to look forward too. Unfortunately I didn’t get chickenpox until I was grown and it wasn’t fun.

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