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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
6h

We are from the gov. and are here to help...yeah. I think we would all have had a much better medical care apparatus if the gov. had kept the hell out of it

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
5h

I have noted growing controversies regarding Tucker Carlson in this comment section, but I still hold him in high regard, and agree with most of what he says. In the past he has called out my governor by name for his official betrayals and failures; a governor for whom I held my nose and cast an early vote yesterday. I had considered abstaining out of my disillusionment, but the alternative that is the Democratic Party has become a haven for platformed depravity and infanticide. My present predicament is that I am left to compare the relative paces of managed decline.

I also had a painless health scare last month, perhaps the most significant of my life, and I eventually went to the nearby ER at 4:30 on a Saturday morning. Through the admission process I repeatedly made the point that I didn't want to be vaccinated for ANYTHING, and queried them about what they were introducing into my arm. For several days in a row, my urine sample was approximately the color of Coca-Cola. I was left to discover just how disastrous that could be, and to wait days/weeks for conclusive scan results and prospective surgeries. Fortunately, the more benign outcome of dual presented possibilities apparently prevailed. My predicament last month was that I was left to compare the relative paces of my managed demise in the hands of the medical establishment. I hated to need them, but I did. Need is not the same as trust though.

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