Multiple social media posts have circulated asserting there is a Signal group allegedly involving prominent Minneapolis politicians, residents, and activists coordinating doxing, tracking, protesting, and basically arranging for hostile flashmobs to obstruct federal ICE agent activities.

Cam Higby, a Conservative commentator on X, posted screenshots from the alleged Signal group, stating he had “infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole purpose of tracking down federal agents and obstructing, impeding, or assaulting them.”

In mid‑January 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice opened a criminal investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s administration, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and other officials, over accusations of obstructing federal immigration enforcement actions by ICE in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area. Around January 16–17, prosecutors initiated the probe, and by January 20 at least six grand‑jury subpoenas had been served to top state and city offices seeking documents and testimony on possible interference with federal officers.

Investigators are examining whether Walz, Frey, and others violated federal obstruction or conspiracy statutes by discouraging cooperation with ICE detainers, releasing criminal non‑citizens instead of transferring them to federal custody, or using rhetoric that allegedly incited public resistance and endangered agents. Federal leaders, including Acting Attorney General Pam Bondi, have defended the probe as necessary law enforcement, insisting that assaults or interference with officers will be prosecuted.

Walz and Frey call the investigation an intimidation campaign meant to stifle dissent, arguing their actions protect residents’ rights and ensure humane law administration. Legal analysts note the case is unusually political for a DOJ criminal probe, reflecting broader tensions between federal immigration priorities and state sanctuary‑style policies in Minnesota.

The inquiry has intensified after the January 24 fatal shooting of protester Alex Pretti by federal agents during anti‑ICE demonstrations, an event that triggered lawsuits from Minnesota officials over evidence handling and allegations that the effort is politically driven.

More recently, leaks and screenshots from Minnesota‑based Signal chat groups (published on January 25, 2026), have sparked a major controversy, alleging organized and illegal anti‑ICE activity linked to networks and democrat politicians opposing federal immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis area.

The story, first circulated by conservative reporters such as The Gateway Pundit and independent journalist Cam Higby, centers on screenshots from encrypted groups like MN ICE Watch, which coordinated real‑time tracking and harassment of ICE agents, sharing license plates, movements, and hotel locations, and directing activists to block vehicles or interfere with officers’ rest.

Some leaked documents and screenshots posted on social media sites indicate that former Gov. Tim Walz's campaign strategist, Amanda Koehler, and even Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (who, it is alleged, uses the online pseudonym “Flan”) served as leaders in these Signal chat groups under various aliases, though these details remain unverified by legacy media. These chats involved thousands of members organized through neighborhood subgroups that fed intelligence to a larger central network.

In this video clip, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan instructed leftists to “put your bodies on the line” to protest Trump and ICE. Now, multiple people are dead for violently obstructing and interfering with ICE.

The new leaks inflamed calls from critics for possible RICO‑style prosecution and fueled the ongoing DOJ probe into Walz and other officials for obstructing immigration enforcement. At the time of publication, the chat revelations post‑date the probe’s launch have not yet been formally connected to the current investigation. As of January 25, 2026, neither the Walz administration nor Flanagan has commented, and no charges have been filed; evidence remains limited to screenshots and insider statements that have not been forensically verified.

This post has some important insights. Although it is unclear whether President Trump approved this messaging, as it is actually a supporter’s page:

Mainstream outlets have long documented similar “ICE watcher” initiatives, describing them as “community‑defense efforts” rather than obstruction, and rationalizing their existence as local monitoring systems that grew after Walz encouraged residents to film ICE actions.

But at least one ICE-tracking app was reportedly used to monitor the movements of ICE agents in the context of a violent attack. In a letter from Republican members of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee, it was specifically stated that an app used to report and track ICE and other DHS law-enforcement personnel, ICEBlock, “was used by a gunman to track the movement of ICE agents before a deadly shooting” at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas.

Soon after this, ICEBlock and similar crowdsourced tools that allowed ICE chasers to report ICE agent locations were removed from Apple’s App Store (and reportedly from Google Play). But websites, links to social media pages, and signal groups can still be found on social media sites.

In breaking news, other non-traditional investigative reporters (including DataRepublican ) are documenting the funding stream and direct connections between the ICE Watch Signal network and the Walz administration.

Evidence suggests a connection between Minnesota’s large-scale Somali fraud scandals, most notably the Feeding Our Future case, which diverted over $250 million in federal nutrition funds during COVID‑19, and the wave of anti‑ICE protests that erupted this year. The link is primarily causal rather than conspiratorial: federal authorities have cited the fraud prosecutions as justification for intensified immigration‑enforcement actions in Somali communities. This has triggered widespread demonstrations, the formation of Signal‑based “MN ICE Watch” tracking networks, and incidents of harassment of ICE agents.

In late 2025, “Operation Metro Surge" involved hundreds of federal officers targeting Somali-run daycare centers, nonprofits, and businesses suspected of financial or immigration violations. This operation expanded on the Feeding Our Future investigations. Homeland Security officials justified the raids by citing the scandal, which included over 70 defendants and an estimated $1 billion in fraud. These actions led to significant protests in Minneapolis after the deadly enforcement shootings.

Federal authorities are investigating whether oversight failures allowed fraud to thrive, and Congress is holding hearings. Therefore, Gov. Walz and other Minnesota officials are under investigation for their roles in the daycare fraud, although no charges have been filed yet. The ICE protests have been a boon for Gov. Walz and his administration, as they have diverted attention from their involvement in the daycare fraud to the actions of the ICE agents. It is all almost “too convenient.”

Activists portray the crackdowns as collective punishment, and the critics of the Trump administration call them politicized retaliation. Although no evidence shows that individual fraud defendants directly orchestrated the protests or Signal activity, the sequence of events, that being fraud exposure leading to ICE crackdowns, then mass demonstrations and alleged obstruction, forms a clear chain linking the scandals to the ensuing unrest and federal–state confrontation.

Has Governor Tim Walz’s administration promoted or supported anti-ICE sentiments and activities?

Recent reports and public statements suggest that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s administration has taken positions and actions viewed as sympathetic to anti‑ICE sentiment during the escalating immigration protests. After a fatal ICE‑involved shooting in Minneapolis, Walz publicly criticized ICE operations, repeatedly urged the federal government to scale them back, and on January 14, encouraged residents to film federal agents, a move supporters framed as accountability, but critics saw as incitement against federal officers.

He later mobilized the Minnesota National Guard to manage demonstrations, citing the need to protect peaceful protesters and prevent property destruction, yet guard members were seen offering refreshments to protesters. Federal officials accused Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of refusing to cooperate with ICE detainers for over 1,300 individuals, thereby increasing public safety risks, while the U.S. Attorney General urged him to align with federal enforcement priorities.

In his comments after the recent shooting, Walz criticized the federal “Operation Metro Surge” immigration enforcement operation, calling the federal presence a “federal occupation” and saying the operation “stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement” and had become a “campaign of organized brutality against the people of our state.

Conservative commentators charged that Walz’s rhetoric and limited collaboration had fostered “anti‑ICE hysteria,” citing incidents of off‑duty agents being harassed and local police allegedly standing down. Walz, however, maintains that his objective is to safeguard civil rights and ensure humane treatment during immigration operations, underscoring a widening clash between state and federal authorities over immigration policy and protest management in Minnesota.

On “X”, retired Green Beret (CW4) Eric Schwalm provides deeply troubling commentary and context based on his experience in the US military's counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan.

As a former Special Forces Warrant Officer with multiple rotations running counterinsurgency ops—both hunting insurgents and trying to separate them from sympathetic populations—I’ve seen organized resistance up close. From Anbar to Helmand, the pattern is familiar: spotters, cutouts, dead drops (or modern equivalents), disciplined comms, role specialization, and a willingness to absorb casualties while bleeding the stronger force slowly.



What’s unfolding in Minneapolis right now isn’t “protest.” It’s low-level insurgency infrastructure, built by people who’ve clearly studied the playbook.



Signal groups at 1,000-member cap per zone. Dedicated roles: mobile chasers, plate checkers logging vehicle data into shared databases, 24/7 dispatch nodes vectoring assets, SALUTE-style reporting (Size, Activity, Location, Unit, Time, Equipment) on suspected federal vehicles. Daily chat rotations and timed deletions to frustrate forensic recovery. Vetting processes for new joiners. Mutual aid from sympathetic locals (teachers providing cover, possible PD tip-offs on license plate lookups). Home-base coordination points. Rapid escalation from observation to physical obstruction—or worse.



This isn’t spontaneous outrage. This is C2 (command and control) with redundancy, OPSEC hygiene, and task organization that would make a SF team sergeant nod in recognition. Replace “ICE agents” with “occupying coalition forces” and the structure maps almost 1:1 to early-stage urban cells we hunted in the mid-2000s.



The most sobering part? It’s domestic. Funded, trained (somewhere), and directed by people who live in the same country they’re trying to paralyze law enforcement in. When your own citizens build and operate this level of parallel intelligence and rapid-response network against federal officers—complete with doxxing, vehicle pursuits, and harassment that’s already turned lethal—you’re no longer dealing with civil disobedience. You’re facing a distributed resistance that’s learned the lessons of successful insurgencies: stay below the kinetic threshold most of the time, force over-reaction when possible, maintain popular support through narrative, and never present a single center of gravity.



I spent years training partner forces to dismantle exactly this kind of apparatus. Now pieces of it are standing up in American cities, enabled by elements of local government and civil society. That should keep every thinking American awake at night.



Not because I want escalation. But because history shows these things don’t de-escalate on their own once the infrastructure exists and the cadre believe they’re winning the information war.



We either recognize what we’re actually looking at—or we pretend it’s still just “activism” until the structures harden and spread.



Your call, America. But from where I sit, this isn’t January 2026 politics anymore.

It’s phase one of something we’ve spent decades trying to keep off our own soil.

US Department of Justice Criminal Probe

In mid‑January 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a criminal investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and other state and local officials over allegations that they obstructed or interfered with ICE's federal immigration enforcement in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area. Federal prosecutors opened the probe around January 16–17 and, by January 20, issued at least six grand‑jury subpoenas to government offices seeking documents and testimony on possible obstruction of federal officers.

The investigation centers on potential violations of federal laws, including:

Obstruction of justice (e.g., 18 U.S.C. § 1505) or conspiracy to interfere with federal officers during immigration enforcement.

Failure to honor ICE detainers: DHS claims Minnesota has released over 1,360 “criminal aliens” (including nearly 500 since Trump’s inauguration) instead of transferring them to federal custody, posing public safety risks. Examples include individuals with records from Laos, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Inflammatory rhetoric and encouragement of resistance: Walz’s calls for residents to film ICE agents and demands to halt operations are cited as potentially inciting interference. Frey’s statements criticizing ICE as “violent” and “untrained” are also under scrutiny.

Broader context: Tied to sanctuary-like policies in Minneapolis and Minnesota, where local law enforcement is directed not to assist ICE in non-criminal matters. Federal officials argue this has contributed to chaos, including agent harassment and protest escalations.

The investigation escalated following fatal ICE‑involved shootings: Renee Good on January 7 and Alex Pretti on January 24. These events fueled widespread protests, lawsuits over evidence handling, and rising tensions between the federal and state governments. Prosecutors are examining whether Minnesota officials violated federal obstruction or conspiracy laws by refusing to honor ICE detainers for more than 1,300 individuals, releasing deportable offenders, and making statements that allegedly encouraged resistance, such as Governor Walz’s calls for residents to film ICE agents and Mayor Frey’s characterization of ICE as “violent and untrained.”

Overview of Relevant Federal Obstruction Statutes

In the context of the ongoing DOJ probe into Minnesota officials such as Governor Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and perhaps Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan, the primary focus appears to be potential charges related to obstructing or interfering with ICE's federal immigration enforcement.

Federal law provides several statutes that could apply, with 18 U.S.C. § 1505 being the most directly relevant for impeding administrative agency proceedings, such as ICE operations. Other statutes like 18 U.S.C. § 1512 (witness tampering) or 18 U.S.C. § 111 (impeding federal officers) might also come into play if evidence shows direct interference, such as through coordinated harassment or non-cooperation. Immigration-specific laws, such as 8 U.S.C. § 1324 (harboring unauthorized aliens), are less likely unless tied to aiding specific individuals, but they emphasize that interfering with ICE arrests can lead to federal prosecution. Obstruction charges generally require proof of “corrupt” intent, meaning a willful effort to frustrate governmental purposes through deceit, threats, or other improper means, rather than mere disagreement or non-cooperation. Penalties can range from fines to up to 20 years in prison, depending on the statute and aggravating factors like violence or resulting harm.

Legal analysts note that the DOJ’s investigation into Minnesota officials may face significant constitutional and procedural hurdles. Critics argue it risks politicization or selective prosecution, since state leaders generally have authority over local policing, and non‑cooperation with federal agencies is not automatically obstruction. Others highlight that 18 U.S.C. § 1505, the statute governing obstruction, has been narrowed by recent rulings (such as Fischer v. U.S. in 2024) to require proof of corrupt intent and impairment of evidence, limiting its reach in policy disputes. While prosecutors could pursue charges if direct evidence links state officials to intentional interference or harassment of federal agents, the case would have to overcome protections for political speech and federal‑state autonomy. As of January 25, 2026, no charges have been filed, and the investigation’s outcome depends on what evidence the grand‑jury subpoenas produce.

Conclusion

In summary, the DOJ’s criminal investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and other state officials reflects an intense clash between federal immigration enforcement and state autonomy. Initiated in January 2026 amid fatal ICE‑related incidents and expanding public unrest, the probe seeks to determine whether Minnesota leaders obstructed federal operations through non‑cooperation, public rhetoric, or policies resembling sanctuary measures. Alleged coordination between activists and state figures, along with the backdrop of the Somali funding fraud scandal, has further inflamed the controversy, though direct links remain unverified. The legal case faces steep hurdles: constitutional questions about federalism, protected speech, and the narrowed definition of obstruction under 18 U.S.C. § 1505, as well as concerns that the inquiry itself may be politically motivated. As of late January 2026, no indictments have been issued, and the outcome will hinge on what the subpoenas reveal about intent, coordination, and the boundary between dissent and obstruction.

While the DOJ’s probe predates the January 25, 2026, Signal chat leaks (involving alleged coordination of anti-ICE tracking/harassment), those developments could feed into it if evidence links state officials or staff to obstruction. The term “insurrection” is increasingly being mentioned in this context. No sources confirming the leaks have been formally incorporated yet, but they align with federal accusations of state-enabled interference.

Here is the video of the confrontation between ICE chasers and watchers with a random car that was erroneously tagged with belonging to an ICE officer (which it wasn’t).



The video also provides evidence of the harassment that ICE officers and their families are enduring. Can you imagine getting followed by a car with four people in it - all wearing masks, who followed you for over an hour? How would you react?



This is seriously messed up.



