Thomas A Braun RPh
7h

Those at risk are more likely to have a dysfunctional immune system and other health issues. Consequently they are at a higher risk of having a detrimental health outcome when injected. Let's fix the root causes of ill health and not inject with mRNA's which are designed to trick the immune system and reprogram cellular function. It is a failed band aid approach that has harmed millions and millions in the USA and has delivered death. Let's stop ignoring the root causes of ill health with a marginalized immune system being a key component that needs to be fixed. Start by boosting everyone's blood value of the active form of vitamin D to over 50 ng's. It is a hormone that controls 3000 gene expressions. The science is there and ignored. ADA needs to stop protecting their members income!

Mark
7h

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. Sorry CDC.

RFK needs a couple of good investigators, with arrest powers, to go track down those involved and arrest them when said nefarious evil doers refuse subpoenas, records or just interfere with Policing functions.

Obstructing arrests are stand alone (more or less) and can GREATLY enhance and encourage compliance.

Pick off the odd CEO of big pharma at his kids soccer game for obstructing and pretty sure they will fall all over themselves to follow lawful court orders.

