“This digital identity determines what products, services and information we can access – or, conversely, what is closed off to us.” – World Economic Forum, 2018 “Authoritarianism is easier in a world of total visibility and traceability, while democracy may turn out to be more difficult.” – World Economic Forum, 2019

For background on AI and the terms used below, please see the substack essay titled “Artificial Intelligence Primer”

At the AI Trust Council, our mission is clear: to restore trust and authenticity in the digital world. Founded by a group of dedicated professionals, including commercial airline pilots, GWOT veterans, and EMS pilots, we believe in the power of human goodness and the responsible use of artificial intelligence. Our commitment is to provide a secure platform where trust, transparency, and the golden rule are the guiding principles. We envision a future where humanity remains at the center of technology. THE PROBLEM WE FACE In the digital era, AI-generated content blurs the lines between truth and illusion. Online trust is eroding due to deepfakes, misinformation, and privacy breaches. Trust in information and institutions is declining. The challenge: restoring trust in the digital age. The AI Trust Council is one solution. REBUILDING TRUST, ONE HUMAN CONNECTION AT A TIME AI-generated illusions challenge reality, so we turn to the strength of genuine human connections as the foundation of trust. Our future platform will harness the security of blockchain technology, similar to the technology behind cryptocurrencies.

Sentient Machines

The documentary below, produced by AI Revolution (on X @airevolutionx) explores the potential dangers and future impact of AI and Robots, highlighting concerns about job loss, autonomous weapons, and AI’s ability to surpass human intelligence. It examines how AI could disrupt our sense of purpose, relationships, and even pose a threat to human survival. With insights from experts and real-world examples, it sheds light on the dark side of AI technology and its implications for humanity.

No Speciation Without Representation

By Christopher Wright, Founder, AI Trust Council

In the early days of AI research during the 1950s and 1960s, mathematicians theorized about the AI advancements we see today. Through advanced mathematics, they understood the potential of this technology. AI is fundamentally math—an algorithm applied to vast amounts of information. It is a formula that can effectively sift through large datasets in various ways to achieve a specific result.

Like any mathematical discipline, theories can be tested, and future outcomes can be predicted. This ability has allowed mathematicians to interpolate the future of AI, playing out different scenarios theoretically. Since the 1950s, mathematicians have been able to predict where AI is headed, and these predictions became increasingly accurate during the 1970s and 1980s. Futurists foresaw various achievements and benchmarks, including:

The Turing Test: AI answers questions as well as a human.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI): AI becomes as smart as a human in all aspects. Predicted 2025-2027

Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) AI surpasses human levels of thinking in all aspects including reasoning, creativity, problem-solving, decision-making, and emotional intelligence. Predicted to occur shortly after AGI 2026 - 2029

The Singularity: AI begins to develop itself, rapidly evolving into an unstoppable and unpredictable force of unknown outcomes. Predicted to occur by 2045

Mathematicians have understood the predictability of these milestones for years. The Department of Energy (DOE) has been aware that these benchmarks in AI development were approaching. As technology progresses, the accuracy of these predictions improves, given the increasing amount of data available. The DOE, the tech community, and AI mathematicians have all recognized that the day will come when AI systems will become fully integrated into society.

We are now on the verge of achieving AGI. Depending on the definition, we may have already surpassed it. The Singularity, where AI evolves rapidly and becomes an unstoppable force, is just a few years away. No one, not even AI itself, knows the outcome. Many AI scientists hypothesize that there’s a significant possibility it could lead to human extinction.

What we do know is that we are on a dangerously aggressive trajectory. Imagine an AI government, an AI-backed centralized digital currency, and AI-driven policing—this is what’s coming. Most people have no idea that this is happening. A quick search on the downside impacts of AI returns articles about racism or artists upset about the diminishing creativity of their work.

The reality is that AI is the most dangerous and transformative technology the Earth has ever seen. Our way of life is directly in its path, yet nobody talks about it. Some of the most brilliant scientists and engineers warn that it is on par with, or even more dangerous than, nuclear weapons.

Why do they say this? Beyond outmatching humans in every conceivable test of knowledge and creativity, AI is developing superintelligence. Today, ChatGPT 4 scored higher than most humans in various intelligence tests, including the bar exam, SAT, and medical board exams—all with scores that surpass human averages. The problem is that a concept known as Moore’s Law accurately represents the rate of and key characteristics of technological innovation. Moore’s Law states that technology gets smaller and faster over time at a predictable rate. Apply this to AI.

Recently, ChatGPT 4 scored 155 on an IQ test. Einstein is known to have had an IQ of 160. Applying Moore’s Law lets you see where intelligence is heading. There is a rough doubling of speed and processing capability every two years. This means that in two years, AI could have an IQ of 310, then 620, then 1,240, and so on, until we reach levels of 1,000, 1 billion, or even 1 trillion IQ.

This is superintelligence—AI’s ability to take in all data and produce increasingly accurate predictions. As time goes on, these predictions will only become more precise. By our very nature, humans are drawn to accuracy and intelligence. We will have no choice but to listen to this superintelligent AI, especially when it learns how to manipulate us in ways we cannot imagine. Humans follow the most innovative and most clever leaders, so when AI outperforms us in all categories and proves to be reliable, this unstoppable superintelligence will dominate.

This is the threat. This is when Human 1.0 stops being listened to, and we must augment ourselves to keep up with high-IQ AI systems. Enter Human 2.0, also known as transhumanism. This concept is a topic of great interest in the tech community and at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

It's hard to imagine this scenario, but the speed at which transformations occur is outpacing even the most aggressive predictions. AI milestones predicted to occur in 10 years have been achieved in 6 months. Technological advancements are leading us to nanotechnology and biological innovations that could reverse aging, 7G technology that includes remote digital mind reading, and even the possibility of living forever through digital DNA manipulation. Moore’s Law no longer applies—these milestones are becoming reality today.

Tech CEOs are discussing the “population problem” caused by these advancements: too many people living too long with too few jobs. Yet, they continue to push the AI agenda and keep us in the dark about its true nature.

What will the world look like when this transhumanist agenda is implemented? Will we have an AI government? Will everyone have to be upgraded to “Human 2.0”? And what about when quantum computing takes hold? That’s just around the corner. The tech industry and global elite are envisioning this scenario and preparing for it as rapidly as possible. They are pushing for the rapid implementation of AI technology, even as AI executives quit their jobs in protest over the dangers of AI and its rapid deployment. Many insiders are scared. They warn that the threat to humanity is on par with nuclear weapons, with a reasonable possibility that AI will destroy humanity.

In Senate hearings, safety advocates and tech industry leaders are testifying about the desperate need for regulation. We need safeguards to ensure that AI is kept in its rightful place. But if you watch the media, there’s barely any mention of a problem. It’s the opposite: the focus is on how to invest in AI, maximize profit, and solve every problem with AI, regardless of its long-term impact on humanity. Profits are being prioritized over humanity. The voices of those raising concerns are being suppressed and must be amplified.

Humanity is being steered into an AI-driven future controlled by a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and a social credit scoring system. ESG is the first step toward achieving this goal. The key is to get the public to go along with the plan. Right now, homelessness is seemingly intentionally out of control, crime is openly permitted, politicians are corrupt, and police are being labeled as untrustworthy. These conditions set the stage for releasing an AI solution to address these societal “problems”. Imagine how clean and safe the streets will be with an AI government that establishes a universal basic income, ends homelessness, and effectively solves crime. AI governance is the globalist solution; it’s just getting the public to accept this Orwellian plan.

Who is leading humanity through this massive global change? Is it Bill Gates, with his talk of depopulation and GMO mosquitoes? Or Mark Zuckerberg, who seems robotically lost in the technocratic sauce? What about Elon Musk? He appears to be one of the few voices of reason, but do we want one person running the world’s most powerful machine? Something that could wield unstoppable power? Something that could destroy humanity?

What we have on our hands is an absolute emergency. It ultimately comes down to us—We the People. Are we going to step up and do the right thing? We are responsible for the future of humanity. We are the last generation that has seen the analog age. Were we happier then? Did it feel saner? Did it seem like humanity was on the right track? How did we get to where we are today? Are we going to ensure that this technology is used for good? Will we help safeguard future generations against the potential misuse of this potent technology? Our voices matter.

There is massive corruption. Who can we trust? What can we trust? We can’t trust our eyes or ears when it comes to anything digital. This is the future of humanity that we are dealing with. The speed and efficiency of this technology ensure that we will miss the boat unless we act immediately. But who’s in charge? Klaus Schwab? Seriously? It’s a complete joke.

It’s us—We the People. We are in charge. We must stand up and let our voices be heard. Are we going to accept the CBDC social credit scoring system? Who ultimately controls this system? It is an agenda to control the world by some very wealthy man or group of men. Which rich man? Are we back to Klaus? So we’re letting Klaus rule the world via an AI-backed CBDC? This is the most foolish idea in the history of mankind. The technocratic elite are saying they are going to “speciate” humanity. They plan not only to control humanity through a one-world currency called CBDC but also to transition our species into something else—Human 2.0, also known as transhumanism.

We are currently being prepped for speciation in anticipation of an advanced AI-controlled social credit scoring system. This system is designed to observe and control every aspect of our lives through the Internet of Things (IoT). It’s a masterfully designed data-collection nightmare, sucking up every conceivable detail of our lives to feed AI algorithms that analyze every potential data point. These algorithms, referencing your past data, result in a near-perfect analysis of you as a person. All this data—collected for inspection by the likes of Zuckerberg? Or Klaus Schwab? Seriously? This is nearly as bad as it gets. Or is it? We haven’t even touched on AI warfare. Imagine a drone swarm powered by Klaus Schwab’s control agenda. Or research Palmer Luckey’s dream of creating a 600-pound genetically engineered attack wolf. Perfect for humanity, right? Better not step outside if your ESG score is too low! Seriously, is this the future we want? Don’t we deserve better than this?

It’s time for everyone to stand up and say no—absolutely not! We want peace, we want liberty, we believe in freedom and the Golden Rule. Technology is great, but not at the expense of human lives. It’s past time for regular people to have a voice and say, "Hey, nice try, but no! We see what you’re doing, and we have a say in this matter too.”

The good news is that the pro-human solution is simple. Let’s keep the peace, have fun, and enjoy life. Let’s ensure that AI is used as a tool for good, not as the engine of a dystopian nightmare. We have a bright future ahead of us—let’s ensure it stays that way.

How do we do this? We need good people to have a voice. We need to establish an international Digital Bill of Rights to protect human interests first, ahead of AI and profits. This Bill of Rights will curb the unrestrained spread of AI by setting benchmarks for AI safety and human rights. Watchdog groups must ensure AI aligns with the goals of humanity, not just stock prices and market domination.

For now, we need clear limits on the sophistication of AI. If it harms humans, it needs to be stopped. Period. We can work out the details later, but we have one shot to get this right for humanity.

Here are some positive ideas to steer AI in a pro-human direction:

AI systems and algorithms must follow the U.S. Constitution with respect to civil liberties.

AI systems must align with and respect human values. How this is determined should be left to the people through unbiased polling.

Unintended consequences are inevitable. Limits should be placed on AI capabilities to prevent or mitigate these negative impacts. Fire departments and emergency services could help regulate this.

Mandate robust third-party AI auditing and certification.

Regulate access to computational power.

Establish capable AI agencies at the national level.

Establish liability for AI-caused harm.

Introduce measures to prevent and track AI model leaks.

Expand funding for technical AI safety research.

Develop standards for identifying and managing AI-generated content and recommendations.

We, the people, need to stand up and unite on this issue worldwide. This is our opportunity to ignore our manufactured differences and come together as humans. We must demand that our leaders become transparent about these rapid technological advancements. Get them to say: “No Speciation Without Representation!” Get them to commit to supporting Team Human. If they don’t, then you know there is a problem.

If we are being speciated, and our humanity is being transformed, we should at least be informed. We don’t want to speciate unless we have an open discussion about it first. Is that too much to ask? Tech leadership need to tell us what they’re doing. Why are they pushing us toward this dangerous technology so quickly? What’s the rush? Is it the prisoner’s dilemma—if we don’t do it first, our opponents will? Currently, it’s an AI arms race with no oversight, no U.N. meetings, no emergency declaration. The current safety plan is just to shoot from the hip and see what happens. Or is it a deliberate, pedal-to-the-metal sprint toward an AI government and eventual AI god?

Safety, security, transparency, human impact, ethics, and spirituality need to be at the forefront of this—not a prisoner’s dilemma arms race driven by profit, or worse, a deliberate tech-led extermination of humanity, spearheaded by Klaus Schwab.

This is the time for humans to stand up and show future generations that we were forward-thinking enough to act appropriately during this era of massive technological change. Humans today are in the driver’s seat for our future way of life. We have all the tools necessary to live out a dream of abundance, happiness, and freedom. It’s our choice.

Freedom-loving humans are the most potent force in the world. It just takes us to stand up and let our voices be heard. Right now, we are fighting for our freedom and the future of humanity. Let's make sure we get this right today while we still have a fighting chance.

NO SPECIATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION!

