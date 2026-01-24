Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paula's avatar
Paula
2h

Today, for the first time, all my emails from 'alternative' sources, like this and many more, have come with a spam warning. Another example of nudging. At least I can click "looks safe".

Reply
Share
4 replies
brooker's avatar
brooker
2h

I have studied behavior analysis and believe that the scientific study of behavior is very powerful. While simple in it's principles it is much more complicated in analysis. An intelligent person can understand and manage behavior in people (all animals actually) and the more that the person understands the complexity of the contingencies the more effective at managing behavioral outcomes. A fear of mine has been the rise in artificial intelligence and the use of it in behavior management. I suspect it could lead to an invisible tyranny almost impossible to defend against.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture